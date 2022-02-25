Sunday, Feb. 13
- Officers assisted Dayton PD with a hit and run accident where the suspect driver was found located on Rush Creek Parkway and Fernbrook N., Dayton.
- Officers were dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch on I-94 that was transferred into State Patrol. A second call came in and updated that the vehicle was not on I-94. Vehicle was located off-road, unoccupied and had knocked down a sign near a roundabout on Brockton Lane/Territorial Road. Initial investigation shows the vehicle had been sold and not transferred properly, as the listed R/O was contacted and appears to be uninvolved.
- Officer responded to a property damage accident involving two vehicles near the intersection of Main St. and 141st Ave. Officer was made aware that both parties had pulled over in a nearby business. Upon arrival, both parties stated they have exchanged information and no longer needed police assistance.
- Officer received a call regarding a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence in the 19500 block of Harmony Ave. Rogers Fire Department handled the call.
- Officer responded to a two vehicle property damage accident in a business parking lot located in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive.
- Officer working TZD stopped a vehicle for lane violations located on Interstate 94 & West Broadway. Driver gave officer a false name of another person. Driver found to have a felony Hennepin County Warrant. Driver arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on the warrant, and a new charge of gross misdemeanor false information.
Monday, Feb. 14
- Officer dispatched to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp to Main Street from eastbound Interstate 94. A semi-truck trailer combination’s brakes caught fire. Rogers Fire handled and the truck was driven to a nearby business for repairs.
- Officer was dispatched to a vehicle off road eastbound I-94 east of County Road 144. Officer located the vehicle which had struck a state sign and post. The damaged property was tagged #134886 and the driver was given the case number. Driver was able to drive out of the ditch.
- Officer was dispatched to a vehicle off road on eastbound I-94 just east of Hwy. 101. Additionally reporting a female walking from the car trying to wave down traffic, eventually getting into a vehicle that stopped. Officer located the vehicle it was unoccupied. MSP was advised and they later impounded the vehicle.
- Officers dispatched to a vehicle roll over with unknown injuries westbound I-94 west of Main Street. Officer arrived and found that it was just a vehicle that had gone off road to shoulder. No injuries, State Patrol handled.
- Officer requested by State Patrol to assist on a vehicle that struck a light pole and injuries were unknown located on Interstate 94 and Main St. Officer confirmed no injuries and provided lights until State arrived.
- Officer dispatched to a property damage accident involving three vehicles located on Interstate 94.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- Officer responded to a hit and run property damage accident at business located in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 17
- A Rogers resident dropped off some warm food she wished to give to the Police Department located in the 21800 block Industrial Court. She was thanked for her kindness.
- CSO/CEO responded to a stalled vehicle. Motorist has a flat tire, he has someone getting him a tire and coming back located on Brockton Lane and French Lake. Vehicle moved into nearby parking lot to change tire.
Friday, Feb. 18
- Officers dispatched to a weapons carrying complaint entering Rogers from Hanover located by 109th Ave. and Crow Hassan Park in Hanover. Caller reported the driver of a GMC truck flashed a handgun at them after a road rage incident. Officers unable to locate suspect vehicle. HCSO Deputy took the report as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction.
- Officer dispatched to a theft of a lockbox from the entryway located on John Milless Drive.
- Police department members re-erected a temporary stop sign on the westbound lane of Territorial Road and Fletcher Lane twice. It had blown over with the wind and needed additional sandbags. The Rogers streets department was advised.
- Management requested extra patrol due to people sleeping in the front entry located on John Milless Drive. Management was advised to have residences contact Law Enforcement when they notice unwanted people inside the building.
- Officer responded to a report of a counterfeit $20 bill recovered at local gas station located in the 13000 black Main St. The employee accepted the bill, recognized it to be counterfeit and kept it from the customer. The customer paid for the $3.25 purchase with four $1’s and left. Counterfeit bill was recovered.
- Officer made contact with a vehicle darked out in front of a construction site and parked unlawfully in front of a fire hydrant located in the Commerce Blvd. and Rogers. Driver arrested on Felony Anoka County and Stearns County warrants. Booked into the Anoka County Jail.
Saturday, Feb. 19
- Officer dispatched to a smoke detector alarm at a residence located in the 13500 block of Pheasant Circle. Officer took the call as information. Rogers Fire handled.
- Officer assisted a neighboring agency with traffic control while DPD investigated the crash located by Dayton Industrial Blvd. and Brockton Lane in Dayton.
- Officer dispatched to a water flow alarm at a business located in the 14300 block of James Road. Officers unable to respond. Rogers Fire handled the call.
Sunday, Feb. 20
- Officer assisted State Patrol on a vehicle in the ditch on Interstate 94 near Main Street.
- Officers dispatched to a wrong way driver, eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94, from Main Street. State Patrol and Maple Grove PD located the vehicle in Maple Grove.
