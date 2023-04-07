Sunday, March 26
- A motorist called in on another vehicle after some sort of road rage or other unknown issue, and what was believed to be a pellet or Orby gun fired at his vehicle along Diamond Lake Road 1X.
Monday, March 27
- An officer met a party in the PD lobby who wanted to report an attempted theft by swindle.
- Officers were dispatched to a theft of three catalytic converters on Rogers Drive. One of the three vehicles was towed away prior to calling police. Employee requested extra patrol.
Tuesday, March 28
- CSO/CEO received information about a stray dog in the 11100 block of Red Leaf Drive. Party tried to take it into custody but it is very skittish. Sheltie collie mix.
- An officer responded to a past action catalytic converter theft at a business on the 14000 block of James Road 1X.
Wednesday, March 29
- Dispatched to a traffic complaint on a vehicle driving carelessly through a neighborhood. The 19-year-old driver was charged with careless driving.
- An officer observed a vehicle with its door ajar in a driveway. Officer found that the seatbelt was prohibiting the door from closing. Officer was able to resecure the door.
Thursday, March 30
- Verbal warning given to a motorist for fail to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk on the 20500 block of 141st Ave. There were numerous school children crossing the crosswalk in front of the school and the driver was driving forwards towards one of them while they were still in her approaching lane.
- An officer was dispatched to a residence regarding fraudulent use of unemployment benefits on th 20000 block of Elm Parkway.
- An officer took a theft of a catalytic converter in the 14400 block of Northdale Boulevard.
- A CSO/CEO was dispatched to a motorist with a flat tire in a bad spot on 141st Ave. Motorist did not have a jack. Company was called to change flat CSO remained on scene with lights.
- Officers dispatched to three shots heard in the area of Main Street and 141st Avenue. Caller advised they heard a loud truck on southbound 101. Officers checked area and didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary, with heavy traffic and no other calls.
Friday, March 31
- Verbal warning for stop sign violation and fail to turn lights on in rain. The 18-year-old driver cited for no driver’s license in possession.
Saturday, April 1
- An officer located a semi blocking Main Street and South Diamond Lake Road. Tow company contacted and removed semi.
- Officer observed a vehicle with its hazards on blocking the 19400 block of County Road 81. Officer attempted to push the vehicle from the snow but was unsuccessful. Officer ordered a tow.
- Officers found a vehicle stuck in the snow on the 22300 block of Orchid Ave. Officers pushed vehicle out.
- An officer observed a vehicle in the ditch, blocking the entrance to a business on the 21000 block of John Milless Drive. Officer made contact with driver and asked if he wanted assistance in pushing his vehicle with the squad. Officer was able to get vehicle out of the ditch.
- An officer received information on a stall that was not blocking a public roadway at 24000 block of Superior Drive.
- An officer responded to vehicle stuck in the snow in front of a residence, partially blocking the road at Hill Place Drive and Orchid Lane. Officer attempted to help, but vehicle would not move.
- An officer responded to a theft from trailer that occurred overnight on Brockton Lane. Total loss of $3,735.
- Officers were dispatched to a PD accident where the driver struck a garage door and drove away on the 13300 block of George Weber Drive 1X.
- A citation was issued to a 38 year old for driving after revocation and verbal for speed at Brockton Lane and Rogers Parkway.
Sunday, April 2
- An officer had a ride along.
