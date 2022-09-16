Monday, Sept. 5
- Officers dispatched to a business lot in the 13000 block of Main Street for people asking for money. Officers located vehicle and occupants advised they are European visitors on a road trip and need gas. Language barrier.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
- Officers checked on a woman who was panhandling from the median on South Diamond Lake Road at Main Street. Officers observed her walking into traffic and approaching vehicles to ask drivers for money. She was advised not to interfere with traffic, and was offered community resource information.
- Officers dispatched to a check burn coming from an unknown residence on the 13000 block of Oakwood Drive that the RP thought was burning leaves. Observed large amounts of smoke in the air. Officers were approached by the homeowner and were advised that they were burning grass in the backyard and had already been spoken to by Rogers Fire who instructed them to put it out.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
- Officers along with Rogers Fire responded to a fire alarm sounding at a residential apartment building in the 21500 block of Maple Ave. Officers observed smoke coming from an apartment due to burnt food.
Thursday, Sept. 8
- Officers dispatched to an in progress theft at retail store on repeat offenders on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road 1X. When officers arrived, suspect vehicle was leaving and officer conducted a traffic stop. Stolen merchandise was located in back seat next. Officer learned all were linked to previous thefts at the same location. Two juvenile females and an adult female were released pending further investigation into previous thefts.
Friday, Sept. 9
- CSO/CEO was asked to place speed trailer in this area due to complaints of speeding vehicles on the 19000 block of 133rd Ave.
- Officer advised on a past theft where the suspect was just arrested in Maple Grove for theft. Stolen merchandise from the Rogers Target was in plain view behind the passenger seat. Stolen merchandise was recovered from the suspect vehicle and returned to retailer. The 40-year-old suspect was taken to Hennepin County Jail by Maple Grove on warrants.
Saturday, Sept. 10
- Officer was dispatched to a burglary at a construction site on the 19500 block of Territorial Road.
- A resident located a small kitten that appeared injured, possibly attacked, as it was not using its back leg and had some fur missing from its tail on 19300 block of Creekside Trail. Caller was advised of the oncoming CSO hours. CSO followed up on a found, injured cat. CSO transported the cat to the Monticello Animal Shelter.
- Officers responded to an alarm at a school in the 12520 block of Main Street. Officers checked the area and found doors secured. No issues.
- Officers dispatched to the 19300 block of Creekside Trail for a loud party. Officer sat about 50-75 yards north and could hear party goers singing to music. The music was turned down and officer could only hear talking in the back yard. Within 10 minutes the music turned up and officer could hear singing again through a tree line. Officer made contact with the participants and asked they turn down the music and stop singing.
Sunday, Sept. 11
- An alert off-duty night-shift officer reported seeing two trucks in the field off of Northdale Blvd./147th Ave. Officers responded to the area and located a goose hunting party with 3+ vehicles and hunters preparing for early goose season hunting. They were advised of zoning and some permit locations being required within the city.
- Officer was dispatched to an ongoing issue with two vehicles speeding through neighborhood on 12900 block of Oakwood Drive. The RP advised two Mustangs, one black and the other blue, have been speeding and causing a disturbance. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicles. Officer spoke with a resident who stated he would attempt to obtain license plate information when he sees the two vehicles.
