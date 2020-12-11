Monday, Nov. 30
Raspberry Drive & Oak Ridge: Officers took information regarding a vehicle that could possibly be linked to a incident in Brooklyn Park that police were attempting to locate. The reporting party stated he noticed a gray Buick Century driving near Raspberry Drive and Oak Ridge Drive that evening prior at approximately 2000 hours. The reporting party stated it had front end damage as described by Brooklyn Park. The reporting party stated he could not see the license plate, how many occupants, or who was driving the vehicle. The reporting party is attempting to locate possible camera footage.
Officer was dispatched to call a Rogers resident who had his seasonal inflatable display taken from the front of his residence on Rose Drive.
Officer responded to a theft from a vehicle on Mallard Trail.
Officer was dispatched to call a local business on Commercial Boulevard, they had two checks that were stolen from out going mail and subsequently forged.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Officer responded to a property damage accident near the 21000 block of Rogers Drive. No injuries or tow required.
Officers responded to a welfare check at a hotel on Industrial Blvd. A male party was asking for help getting to St. Cloud so he could turn himself into jail. Officers found that he did not have any warrants and the Stearns County Jail did not have any records for him. Officers assisted the man with arranging for a cab to take him to St. Cloud, which is where he wanted to go.
Boat and trailer left on side of roadway on Tucker Road. Officer called registered owner of trailer. Officer advised it was sold over 10 years ago. CSO to remove if not moved by Friday. It appears abounded.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying expired registration on Rogers Drive. Officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a vehicle search. Officer located a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The driver was cited and released from the stop.
Dispatched to a personal injury motor vehicle crash. No tows, no transport to hospital. All vehicles were south on Main Street north of Interstate 94. V1 hit V2, which caused V2 to hit V3. Minor damage to all vehicles.
Thursday, Dec. 3
CSO was dispatched to a dead deer on the north side of 141st, east of Brockton Lane. RP hit the deer but had left the scene prior to CSO arrival. CSO called the mentioned party to have the deer picked up who took possession of it. RP was given case number to reference the incident.
Officer initiated a traffic stop on Diamond Lake Road on a vehicle due to the driver having a suspended license. Driver found to also have a misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant. The driver and male passenger were found to have an unserved OFP between each other. The male was served with a short form OFP and was released from the scene. The female was issued a new court date and released as well. Both parties went their separate ways.
Officers were dispatched to a fire alarm at a business in the 12400 block of Ironwood Circle. Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that there was an active fire inside of the business. Officers advised Rogers Fire, who was on scene and handled. Officers stood by on scene until cleared by fire.
Officers were dispatched for a phone call regarding an incident that happened at the 21600 block of South Diamond Lake Road on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Reporting party claims they were followed through and around the business. Officers attempted to make contact with asset prevention but employee was not in to work yet.
A Rogers officer was dispatched to a theft report incident that had just occurred at a business in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. An approximate $400 item was taken by an individual who was requesting to look at the item while he was inside the store.
Friday, Dec. 4
A business on Diamond Lake Road was checked and employees spoken to who confirmed that a theft had recently occurred with the suspect/s likely the same involved in a fleeing a Police Officer in a motor vehicle incident that was documented in the related incident and had happened just prior. Total loss of the theft is unknown at this time.
Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that had obstructed plates on I-94. The vehicle took off immediately and increased its speeds after officer activated emergency lights and siren. Officer did not continue the pursuit. The vehicle was previously observed near a retail area prior to the attempted stop with a confirmed theft having occurred from a business in Rogers. Surrounding agencies were notified.
Officer returned a phone call to a victim of a scam.
Vehicle involved in an off-road incident near Rogers Drive, where the unlicensed driver said he couldn’t see the entrance to a restaurant establishment, and drove from the roadway, through the grass, before making it into the parking lot. Driver admitted to poor vision, and no damage appeared sustained. He was cited for unlicensed driving, while the vehicle owner/passenger who was valid, drove the vehicle/occupants.
Officer stopped vehicle for crossing over lane lines on I-94. Driver was arrested for DWI. Vehicle was towed by Burda’s Towing. Driver refused to submit to breath test. Driver booked into Hennepin County Jail.
Officers were dispatched to a personal injury wreck on East bound 94. Officers arrived on scene and made sure passenger was okay. Officer advised North Ambulance and State Patrol. State Patrol arrived and Officers gave driver information to the Trooper and cleared.
Officers were dispatched for a phone call in reference to a stolen wallet out of a neighboring city. Several credit card purchase attempts were made at a business on the 21400 block of 141st Avenue. Called gave officer card information as well as fraudulent charge amounts.
Dispatched to a theft report where the RP got scammed out of $10,000 from a party claiming to be an agent of the Social Security Administration.
Officers were dispatched to the 21300 block of John Milless Drive for a damage to property report. Officers met with the reporting party who notified advised that his catalytic converter had been damaged, possibly from someone trying to steal it. Officers took a report and photographs.
Officers were dispatched to a business on the 13500 block of Northdale or customer trouble. Store manager said that a customer refused to put on a mask after being asked several times. Officers spoke with the party who refused to wear a mask and explained company policy and their rights. Customer left with no further issues.
While on patrol, officer ran a vehicle registration check on a license plate that came back as stolen out of Waite Park. Vehicle got onto eastbound Interstate 94 from Main Street. Officer was unable to locate the vehicle on the Interstate.
An occupied stall on Main Street was checked on with an occupant covered in the backseat with a blanket. The male advised two others from the vehicle were walking up to get gas, but that he has medical conditions and was freezing. He declined medical attention, but asked to sit in the squad car to warm up. He was allowed to, until his vehicle occupants arrived with fuel, filling the vehicle and then starting the vehicle and leaving.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Officer was dispatched to the 11000 block of Tilton Trail South for a large fire. Officer arrived on scene and observed a fire approximately 20-30 feet around and flames shooting up approximately 20 feet in the air. Officer spoke with Rogers Fire Captain 12 who was on scene and cleared other personnel.
Officer conducted a vehicle for speeding and poor lane conduct on County Road 81. Driver ultimately arrested for 3rd Degree DWI and fifth Degree Possession of C/S. In custody.
Assisted State Patrol on a personal injury crash on eastbound Interstate 94 east of exit 205.
Dispatched to a fire alarm covering front gate on Industrial Boulevard. Rogers Fire responded and handled incident.
K9 responded to assist Brooklyn Park PD on an armed robbery of a person on West Broadway. K9 Zeus deployed on a track. Ultimately, the suspect was not located.
Officers were alerted to 5-6 loose cows in the roadway on Territorial Rd/Hassan Parkway. A possible home address was identified as the animal owners, but the R/P was unable to make contact. A phone call was made while in route and the home owner answered who said they were actively handling the matter. An area check was done, but no cows were seen and the home owners property showed activity handling the matter.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Officer dispatched to a property damage accident report at a business located in the 19700 block of Rogers Drive. Officer spoke with reporting party who advised he noticed fresh damage to the passenger side of his vehicle when he came out to it in the parking lot after work. Officer documented the incident and provided the reporting party with a case number. Reporting party provided a photograph of a vehicle that potentially caused the damage.
