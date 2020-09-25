Monday, Sept. 14
An officer called a Rogers resident who had left a voicemail message on the PD voicemail after-hours. The RP stated someone in Tennessee had used his login credentials to an online food delivery service. The suspect(s) ordered food to be delivered to a Tennessee address. The RP was able to cancel the order, no financial loss. The RP was unaware if a data breach had occurred with the business.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
An officer responded to a gas station where an employee was reporting a customer had taken her purse on the 13000 block of Main Street. Officer located video evidence of the purse theft, suspect and vehicle. An attempt to locate was placed on the vehicle as there were attempts on the victims debit card in Brooklyn Center.
An officer took a report on a male party who attempted to pass a suspected counterfeit $100 bill on the 13000 block of Main Street. Male party left with the suspected counterfeit bill after paying for gas bill with other cash.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
An officer was called by a daycare facility with concerns over a family reporting two incidents of an individual with binoculars watching them at pick-up times on the 21000 block of John Milless Drive.
Thursday, Sept. 17
An officer spoke to an animal owner on the 24000 block of Superior Drive about her missing cat. The cat is a male tabbycat named Leo. The cat has no collar and is chipped. The animal owner said it would be okay to pass on her info if the cat is located.
Saturday, Sept. 19
A Community Service Officer was approached by staff of business about a theft in progress where a male pushed a staff member and took off with electronics on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road.
Sunday, Sept. 20
An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint on one all over the road varying speed northbound County Road 81. Officer located vehicle stopped in the intersection of Main St and Diamond Lake Road S. Officer observed the vehicle speed up to a high rate of speed and fail to maintain lane. Officer conducted a traffic stop and believed the 52-year-old driver to be intoxicated. After driver performed SFSTs, driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI. After further tests, the driver was transported to jail on third degree DWI charges.
Monday, Sept. 21
An officer took a report of stolen mail from a mailbox on Tilton Trail S.
