Sunday, Aug. 29
Dispatched to a traffic complaint being followed by State Patrol cameras along Interstate 94. Officer stopped vehicle that state advised it was. Found to be incorrect vehicle. Driver advised of mistake and released. Suspect vehicle not located.
Monday, Aug. 30
Dispatched to a video alarm at an apartment complex under construction on the 21200 block of Commerce Blvd. In total, five juvenile males were cited with trespassing, fleeing on foot and curfew violations. One male was also charged with providing false information.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Officer dispatched to a video alarm at construction site on the 20000 block of Commerce Blvd. Officers located two juvenile males on site trespassing. Officer returned the two home and spoke with parents.
A Rogers resident reported a lost a female chihuahua, no collar, name is Piper, on the 21800 block of Industrial Court.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Officers assisted in traffic control due to a signal malfunction in an area where rush hour traffic is continuous on Interstate 94. MnDOT and XCEL energy were summoned by officers due to the issues related to power deficiency.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Officer dispatched to a phone call regarding recent suspicious activity occurring in the 13800 block of Savanna Drive. Reporting party stated they have had “ding-dong ditchers” and patio furniture turned upside down.
A Rogers resident reported harassing behaviors from a neighbor appearing to be trying to interfere with the sale of her home on the 13000 block of Brookside Lane. Older past issues were identified and were said to be related to the current issue. Extra patrol was requested.
Officer took a new call for harassment/neighbor issues being reported by two different Rogers residents on the 13000 block of Brookside Lane. The call was in relation to a related case that was reported earlier.
Officer was notified of a lemonade stand in the 14000 block of Mallard Trail. Officer had lemonade with the child running the stand assisting in community policing efforts.
While at a residence for a dispatched call, a gas odor was detected coming from the homes porch/foundation on the 22000 block of Territorial Road. Rogers Fire and CenterPoint energy was summoned to the home with the initial Rogers Fire assessment confirming the odor.
School Resource Officer taught a class with the assistant principal in regards to safety measures and processes with all school staff.
Friday, Sept. 3
Officers dispatched to a theft that occurred 2 minutes prior on the 13000 block of Rogers Drive. Vehicle left with three males that did not pay for some merchandise. Officers located the vehicle. Party who rang up items and did not pay, returned to take care of unpaid merchandise.
Saturday, Sept. 4
An officer responded to a phone call regarding a package stolen from a residence on the 19000 block of Creekside Trail.
Officer responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 94, west of Main Street. Officer arrived and observed flames under the attached U-Haul truck. Officer used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out. Rogers Fire and Minnesota State Patrol responded.
Officer spoke with male party who was contacted by a suspect posing as a Rogers Police Officer advising he was under investigation on the 21000 block of Industrial Court. Officer advised it was a scam and he was not being investigated.
