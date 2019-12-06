The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 1.
Monday, Nov. 25
Officer was dispatched to an attempted theft of vehicle at the business at Ellingson Motorcars. Officer spoke to the property owner that said it occurred within the last week.
Officer was dispatched to a property damage crash involving two vehicles at County Rd. 81 and Fletcher Lane. A male driver 42, was cited for violations and arrested for a warrant and released at the scene once posting cash bail. A State Accident Report will be completed.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Territorial Road and Brockton Lane. According to the reporting party a male in a vehicle went through a mailbox and turned into a neighborhood. Officers searched the area but were unable to located the vehicle. Officer was unable to make contact with the mailbox/property owner.
Officer dispatched to a found canoe along the Crow River. Officer ran watercraft registration on identified an owner. After searching for contact info on owner officer believes the male may have left the state. Officer will continue to try and contact owner. Canoe will be stored at listed business until owner is contacted.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at Maple Avenue for a female who was allegedly locked out onto the balcony by her roommate who was described as having psychological issues. Officers met with both parties as both were intoxicated as the complainant had allowed the other female to stay with her for a couple of weeks because she was homeless. The complainant was wanting officers to immediately remove the female as she was no longer welcome.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Officers advised numerous times that the female was considered a tenant for how long she had been staying there and that she had personal property there. The complainant was unreasonable with officers as other options for the female to stay for the night were refused. All parties involved were told to go talk about their issues in the morning as the complainant was advised to contact her landlord to evict the other female.
Officers responded to a residence for a female who had cut her arm on purpose. Officers arrived on scene and found the female was controlling the bleeding. Female admitted to going through a rough time and that she cut herself on purpose. North Ambulance arrived on scene and advised no hold form was needed as she was going voluntarily. North transported the female to North Maple Grove.
Officers were dispatched to a theft at the business at Walgreen’s. The reporting party stated two females entered the store and loaded up a bag of items from the shelf. The two females left the store failing to pay for the merchandise inside the bag. Total loss about $150. KOPS Alert was place on the vehicle. Case should be forwarded to the Rogers Detectives Unit.
Friday, Nov. 29
Officer responded to Target on a theft in progress. Suspect left all points of sale and was stopped by officer outside the store. Merchandise was recovered, citation issued to two 20-year-old males for failure to transfer title and theft.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Officer was dispatched to the theft of a catalytic converter at the business at 20000 South Diamond Lake Road.
Officers were dispatched to Maynard’s for customer trouble regarding a male who was starting fights with other patrons after being removed from the building. Officers arrived and observed an adult male who was being restrained by others from re-entering the business. Officers escorted the male away from the business as he was highly intoxicated and not wanting to assist officers with trying to find a sober party to be released to, as the cab that was called for him and left prior to officers arrival. The male’s temperament would change from being apologetic to upset towards officers. The male eventually agreed to be transported to his home in Rogers where his parents were able to be responsible for him. The male was transported without issue.
