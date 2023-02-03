Monday, Jan. 23
- An officer responded to a theft of credit cards on the 12900 block of Oakwood Drive.
- An officer responded to a business in the 13500 block of Rogers Drive on a found property. Officer spoke to an employee who stated that someone had left their wallet at the bank. The bank made an effort to contact the person and the person stated he would pick it up however; never showed up. That was approximately a month ago.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Officers conducted directed enforcement in the area in regards to speeding issues on the 12600 block of Main Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- An officer was dispatched to an identity theft report on the 19300 block of Creekside Trail.
- An officer was dispatched to a construction site for a past action theft on the 20000 block of 114th Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- An officer took a theft report of medication from a Rogers residence in the 12000 block of Aspen Lane.- An officer received a found credit card in the parking lot on the 12400 block of Ironwood Circle 1X. Card did not belong to any employees at the business. Owner was later contacted and advised she could come pick it up.
- Forgery report from Jan. 17. Total loss of $917.90.
- An officer took a counterfeit check report from Jan. 11. Loss amount $538.41.
- Officers conducted an introduction, speech on public and community service, and a K-9 demo for a group of about 35 children and their family members from kindergarten to fifth grade.
- An officer stopped vehicle for expired registration and found the 54-year-old driver to be driving after revocation. See report. BWC on.
Friday, Jan. 27
- Officers responded to a vehicle fire at a gas station on the 13000 block of Main Street. Driver said she had just recently gotten an oil change. The oil filler cap was not present under the hood. The vehicle had damage to the engine compartment. The driver had used fire extinguisher to put fire mostly out and Rogers Fire arrived when engine area was still smoking. Driver arranged for a tow as the vehicle was on private property.
- An officer took a forgery report from business in the 20100 block of Diamond Lake Road South.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- An officer spoke with a motorist who requested a police escort home from the Rogers PD which he had pulled into, due to concerns of someone having followed him earlier on I-94. The male had a recent past Dayton PD reported concern at his residence where he felt someone may be attempting to steal his vehicle. Driver escorted home without issue. He was later contacted and warned his license status as suspended. - Officers arrested a 58-year-old female with warrants on the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Ammunition was located in the vehicle in violation of her release conditions.
- An officer was dispatched to take a theft report of an enclosed trailer, that was parked at a storage facility. Trailer/plate entered into NCIC by Hennepin County Clerk.
- Dispatched to a gas odor in a residence on the 13400 block of Clearwater Circle. Officer arrived and was advised it was coming from the dryer area. Officer ensured house was evacuated and waited for Rogers Fire arrival. Rogers Fire arrived and handled.
Sunday, Jan. 29
- An officer ran a routine check of a vehicle registration in a business lot in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officer observed a male who came to the truck then walked back inside the store. Through in house checks, a party associated with that vehicle had a domestic assault warrant. Officer located male inside store and found it to not be the subject with the warrant.
- A citation was issued to a 33-year-old for driving after suspension at County Road 81 and I-94.
- A citation was issued to a 22-year-old for driving after suspension at Brockton Lane and Rogers Parkway.
