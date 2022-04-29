Sunday, April 24
- Info received on a traffic complaint going westbound I-94. State patrol advised.
- Dispatched to a felony theft that just occurred from a business located in the 20800 block of Rogers Drive. Officer located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. Vehicle fled and officer terminated pursuit per policy. KOPS alert issued on vehicle.
- Officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint on west bound County Road 81 from the city of Dayton. Officer located the vehicle at the registered owners address and spoke with the driver. The driver was verbally warned.
- Officer located a down sign at Rogers Parkway and Brockton Lane. Public Works was notified.
Saturday, April 23
- CSO removed a road sign out of the roadway located in the 21100 block of Commerce Blvd.
- Dispatched to a fire alarm at an apartment building covering a pull station located in the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. Officers found the pull station to not be pulled, but a large amount of water was coming in from the rain, and down the wall of where the pull station was. Possible electrical issue. Rogers Fire arrived and officers cleared.
- Officer was dispatched to a report of a party who had thrown a subway sandwich out their window at the victim, hitting the victim in the head with the sub located in the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road.
- CSO was dispatched to a loose dog located along Elm Parkway and Red Oak. CSO tried to catch the dog with two others. The dog was too quick and skidish. It ran to the neighboring block, and we lost site if it.
- Officer performed a license plate check which showed the vehicle to be stolen located along Tilton Trail and Marie Place. Officer stopped vehicle and learned that the owner of the vehicle was driving and entered the wrong vehicle as stolen with Minneapolis PD.
- Officers handed out awards and interacted with athletes at the Special Olympics Minnesota Basketball Tournament located in the 21000 block 141st Ave.
- Dispatched to crash with unknown injuries located along I-94. Vehicle went off road. State Patrol responded and handled incident.
Friday, April 22
- A Rogers resident reported there being 3 BMW’s in a group that were racing down the roadways and running stop signs, located along Oakwood Drive and Birch circle. The primary violation involved a red one alleged to have done 80mph northbound down Oakwood Drive and through the stop sign with 135th Avenue, before racing up and down the neighborhoods. Officer checked the area, along with the complainant who was out driving around looking for the vehicles, but no contact.
- A Rogers resident reported having been issued a check for a service provided which ended up not being able to be cashed via mobile deposit or otherwise located in the 22800 block of Claire Court. She was given a packet to complete for the check and will be following up with her bank to complete and submit the notice and demand for payment.
- Officer was dispatched to the business on a hit and run accident located in the 13000 block of Rogers Drive. Officer arrived on scene and learned a semi truck had stuck a fire hydrant and failed to stop after the accident. Rogers Public works was made aware of the hit hydrant that will be fixed April 25.
- Officer responded to the business fire alarm located in the 12400 block of Ironwood Circle. Officer arrived on scene and learned that the small fire in the building had been put out. RFD showed up on scene and officer cleared.
- Officer took a theft report of catalytic converter from the business that occurred sometime between March 17- April 1 located in the 12900 block of Weinand Circle. the business had already replaced the catalytic converter on their business owned bus.
Wednesday, April 20
- Officers did a warrant pickup. Subject was arrested and transported to jail located in the 23600 block of Juniper Court.
- Officers were dispatched to an internet scam located in the 13900 block of Starlite Drive.
- CSO spoke to a business manager on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive about a property maintenance violation of excessive trash on the property. CSO advised manager that a follow-up will be conducted in a week to check the status of the maintenance done on the property.
Tuesday, April 19
- Officer dispatched to a noise complaint at a residence located in the 21700 block of Territorial Road. Caller advised that music emits from the residence consistently throughout the day and can be heard from inside the caller’s residence. Officer advised homeowner of the complaint and answered questions regarding city ordinances.
- K9 unit was requested by school administration to conduct a proactive narcotics sniff of lockers located in the 20800 block 141st Ave. K9 units from Rogers, Maple Grove, Corcoran and Elk River assisted with the search. No narcotics were located.
Monday, April 18
- Officer responded to a property damage accident involving two semi trucks at a business in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Upon arrival, officer was advised by the reporting party that he was attempting to pull out of the parking spot when he damage the truck next to him. The reporting party stated he attempted to find the owner of the truck, but was unsuccessful. The party had left his name and insurance information on the truck and had contacted his employer who had started the accident/insurance process. At this time, officer was unable to locate the driver of the other truck.
- Officer responded to a damage to property at a business in the 14400 block of James Road. Business vehicle had holes drilled in gas tank and fuel stolen.
- Officers requested to assist Wright County and State Patrol on a vehicle rollover with an injured party on Highway 101 north of the Crow River. Officers assisted the injured driver and controlled traffic until State Patrol arrived.
- Rollover without injuries on Interstate 94 taken as information.
- Officers responded to a report of a person in a dumpster behind a business on the 20500 block of David Koch Avenue. While en route, the reporting party stated the suspect left with an unknown vehicle description. Officers checked the area but were unsuccessful.
