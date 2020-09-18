Monday, Aug. 31
Officers were dispatched to check on a female 911 caller who was reporting a problem with a caregiver on Place Drive. Officers located the RP at the residence with her adult male caregiver, who has resided at the home for the past two years. They had a disagreement and the caller no longer wanted him at the home. The matter was civil and no action was taken.
An officer spoke with a resident who has been experiencing additional problems with a neighbor relating to a concern they raised with them over allowing a recreational fire to smolder out unattended on the 14000 block of Jacylyn Drive.
An officer found a door open on a vehicle in lot on the 21900 block of Industrial Blvd. Door was secured.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
A School Resource Officer received information about graffiti on the school rocks in the front of the building along with pictures on the 21000 block of 141st Ave. The school allows the rocks to be painted. SRO advised the reporting party.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
An officer was dispatched to a gas odor in the area of Main Street and Memorial Drive. Rogers Fire handled the call as officers were on a priority call. Officer spoke with the fire chief who stated a cap fell off of a new line and was being repaired.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Officers received a call regarding a welfare check on an elderly female and her living conditions at a residence with too many animals on the 23000 block of 109th Ave.
A Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) referral was received by the Rogers Police Department.
Officers and Rogers fire responded to a business fire on the 21300 block of John Milless Drive. Officers arrived with the fire chief as the fire was extinguished. Rogers fire handled the call.
An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration and displaying suspicious vehicle tabs at Diamond Lake Road and Main St. The 57-year-old driver was ultimately arrested on a Dakota County Burglary Warrant, DAC-IPS, False Name and a vehicle registration violation. The 35-year-old passenger was issued a citation for No Motor Vehicle Insurance. The vehicle was towed and can be released with conditions.
Friday, Sept. 4
While patrolling, an officer noticed smoke coming from behind a building on the 14000 block of Northdale Boulevard. The officer found a dumpster fulling engulfed in flames. Officers monitored until Rogers Fire Department arrived on scene. Officers notified the business owner.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Officers were dispatched to shot heard in the area of Goldeneye Way. Officer checked area and heard several shots in the distance. Officers concluded shots were coming from goose hunters within the city.
Monday, Sept. 7
Officers were dispatched to a vehicle found in the middle of an intersection blocking the road at Edgewater Parkway and 135th N. The reporting party stated the driver was unconscious, but breathing. The 29-year-old driver was arrested for suspected driving under the influence and transported to the hospital for a possible overdose.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
An officer ran license plate and was made aware of felony warrant at Main St. and 147th Ave. The 29-year-old driver was arrested for two felony warrants and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 10
While on another call, an officer was flagged down by a male waving his arms on the 21800 block of Industrial Court. The male reported being on the phone with US Marshalls/DEA and is being asked for bank and personal information. He was advised to immediately end the call and a report was taken for the attempted scam/identity theft.
Department was dispatched to a traffic complaint on westbound Interstate 94 from Maple Grove Parkway. Suspect vehicle was all over the road. Officer stopped vehicle. Driver was experiencing a diabetic medical situation. North Memorial Ambulance responded and stabilized driver.
Friday, Sept. 11
A School Resource Officer took a damage to property report on some tire tracks that are in the football field at 21000 141st Ave. SRO is working with the school
Dispatched to a parade of vehicles blocking the roadway on the 22000 block of Rogers Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the parade to be traveling down the road, but not actively blocking any traffic. It is believed vehicles may have been used to block the road prior to officer arrival so all vehicles could leave in unison. No contact made with any drivers.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Officers located a large group of drag racers that just arrived and were assembling at Wilfred Lane and Commerce. Well over 100 cars. Officers got the vehicles to leave and stopped some as well for miscellaneous violations.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex for a unknown male that walked into an apartment and was refusing to leave on the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and found the male subject to be cooperative, but intoxicated and possibly hallucinating. The male subject was put on a welfare hold and transported by North Ambulance to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
An officer made contact with a suspicious vehicle on the 14000 block of Raspberry Drive. Contact was made with three individuals under the age of 21 who had all been drinking. One party was charged with underage drinking and driving, and two parties were charged with minor in consumption.
Dispatched to a wrong way driver, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 from mile marker 205. Officer located vehicle and got vehicle stopped. The 55-year-old driver cited for violations and released. Vehicle towed.
An officer was dispatched to an assault report at a bar in the 21400 block of 136th Ave. Officer learned that a physical fight had occurred between two adult males over political affiliations.
