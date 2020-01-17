The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 12.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Officers were dispatched to a 56 year old male who was suicidal and holding a knife to his neck. Officers located the male near the water tower off 14000 block of Orchid Ave. Officers successfully negotiated with the male to drop the knife. He was placed on a welfare hold and transported to the hospital by ambulance. The male also had an unconfirmed Anoka County misdemeanor warrant for possession of a handgun while intoxicated, Anoka County was advised of his location.
Officers were dispatched to a theft at Kohl’s, the male suspect was on foot walking northeast towards the corner of Northdale Boulevard and S Diamond Lake Road. Officers were updated the suspect had entered a gas station on the corner. It was determined the suspect had locked himself in the single stall women’s restroom. He was given the opportunity to give himself up after police announced he was under arrest. After failing to do so, officers used a key and entered the restroom. The 39 year old male was arrested without incident, he was armed with a sheathed 10 inch knife. Merchandise totaling $514 was located discarded in the trash bin and on the suspect’s person. He was booked at Hennepin County jail on PC gross misdemeanor theft charges and obstructing legal process. Additional charges may be added.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Officer was dispatched to the 21000 block of 136th Avenue for a theft of trailer report. Officer obtained information about the vehicle and listed the vehicle as stolen.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Officers were dispatched to a damage to property complaint at a business in the 21300 block of 134th Avenue. The suspects had left the business on foot. Officers located the suspect at a nearby business. Upon further investigation, the suspects failed to pay for their service. A 27 year old male and 24 year old female were cited and released from the scene.
Officers were dispatched an attempt to locate on the 13100 block of Brockton Lane. Officers located the male at the business and arrested the male. The officer met the originating agency in Maple Grove, where custody of the 33 year old male was transferred. He was then transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Theft from auto occurred at the Crow-Hassan dog park, Three Rivers Park. Call assigned to Three Rivers Park Police. Update: Officer was dispatched to take a credit card fraud report over the phone. Officer spoke to the complainant who stated her credit card was used at a business in Rogers shortly after it was stolen from her vehicle at a nearby park.
Officer received a phone call from an off-duty Corcoran Officer who was reporting a vehicle all over the road. The vehicle was now getting on to westbound Interstate 94 from Main Street. Officer obtained live updates and the vehicle continued driving in a reckless manner, nearly striking the concrete wall. Officer located the vehicle taking the Highway 241 exit from WB I-94. Officer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver to be impaired. There was a juvenile passenger in the vehicle. The 49-year-old male driver was arrested for DWI and transported to the Rogers PD for a test; DMT-G .18. The driver was transported to Hennepin County for 2nd Degree DWI. Vehicle towed and held for forfeiture.
Friday, Jan. 10
Officer was dispatched to a domestic report phone call. Officer called the reporting that stated her ex-boyfriend had gotten into a verbal domestic in the parking lot of a business in Rogers. The reporting party explained her ex-boyfriend had also cracked her windshield and also stolen her cell phone during the incident. Arrested was a 19-year-old male.
Officers responded to a smoke alarm at a care facility in the 20600 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Resident microwaved his socks because his feet were cold. The socks were microwaved too long and started on fire. Socks were thrown into sink by resident and fire was extinguished. Staff was already working on clearing the smoke.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Officers dispatched to a theft in progress at Kohl’s. A male and female switched their shoes with new ones and the female was loading up a cart with merchandise. Loss prevention stopped the female after she exited without payment, while the male was already waiting in the car. Officer arrived on scene and took both into custody. During a search of their persons the male was found to have a small bag of meth on him. The 43 year old man and 38 year old woman were transported to jail on felony charges.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Officer returned a phone call to a party who had items stolen from his friend’s vehicle while it was parked at a business. Officer also spoke to the complainant’s friend who had items taken from the unlocked vehicle as well.
