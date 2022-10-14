Sunday, Oct. 2
- Officers dispatched to a felony theft that just occurred at a business in the 20800 block of Rogers Drive. Officers unable to locate suspect vehicle.
Monday, Oct. 3
- Officer dispatched to the 14300 block of Brockton Lane for found property. Officer met with the reporting party who advised that he found several pieces of mail in the ditch.
- Officers dispatched to a narcotics complaint at a business on the 13000 block of Northdale Boulevard. Officers located the suspect vehicle and one passenger was arrested for possession of narcotics and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
- Officers responded to a gas station in the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road South for a report of a male who opened a pack of chewing gum, ate a piece after leaving the package and left. Employees wanted him trespassed but the male was gone on arrival.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Officer responded to a damage to property at a business on the 13000 block of Main Street. The reporting party stated an air pump machine was damaged.
- Officer dispatched to take a theft report at a business located in the 20800 block of Rogers Drive. Officer met with the store manager who advised that she believes an employee is stealing money from the business.
- Officer responded to a hit gas line in the area of Basswood Lane and Hynes Road. Rogers Fire handled call.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Officer came across a residence that had been TP’d on the 21000 block of Orchid Ave. Homeowner came out and stated he observed 10 vehicles parked outside of his house. Homeowner stated a group of juveniles TP’d his house, poured maple syrup on the front of his house and drew inappropriate items on his driveway with flour.
- Officers responded to a check forgery call at First Bank of Elk River. The forged original check was stolen from Christian Builders and manipulated with forged data. Pending investigation.
- Officer responded to an individual who was panhandling at business in the 21500 block of S. Diamond Lake Road. A passerby called in stating a male individual was selling jewelry in the business parking lot. The individual was gone prior to officer arrival. No information on individual or vehicle involved. Employee advised to contact 911 if the individual returns.
Thursday, Oct. 6
- Officers spoke with residents at senior fair on the 12700 block of Main St.
- Officers responded to the report of damage to property at a local business on the 14400 block of James Road.
Friday, Oct. 7
- Officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business with multiple individuals standing around at Rogers Drive and Diamond Lake. Officer ran a routine license check on the vehicle. Officers found the registered owner to have a felony warrant. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop. Two individuals were arrested and narcotics were found inside of the vehicle.
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Officers responded to report of a theft at a local business on the 20800 block of Rogers Drive. The suspect(s) had fled the scene prior to officer arrival.
- Officers dispatched to a theft in progress on suspects who were suspects in previous thefts on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road 1X. Officer located the suspect in the parking lot and found she had stolen a misdemeanor amount of merchandise. Suspect had previously stolen from same location with the past three weeks and were just reported. Suspect was identified and released pending future theft charges after previous thefts are reviewed.
- Officer was dispatched to damage to property report of a keyed car on the 13000 block of Brookside Trail.
Sunday, Oct. 9
- Officers responded to a house fire on the 11000 block of Tilton Trail. Fire was minimal and put out upon arrival. Fire department handled call.
