Monday, March 14
- Officers responded to a report of a theft from a retail store on 141st Ave. A female suspect left the store without paying for over $1,000 worth of beauty products. The incident is under investigation.
- CSO observed a black and white Pitbull mix running across a busy road during rush hour located along County Road 81 and Territorial Road. CSO drove around the area with the dog in custody and eventually was able to find the owner.
- Officer responded to a report of a catalytic converter cut off of a bus at a business in the 11700 block of Justen Circle.
- Officer dispatched to a minor property damage accident with one vehicle still on scene located in the 22000 block Industrial Blvd 2. The semi that hit the RP’s rental vehicle was GOA. The damage occurred in a private lot of business.
- Officers responded to a male that entered an unlocked residence 12000 block Peony Lane. The suspect was seen on camera. Officer located male two doors down, who went to the wrong house and was watching his nephew.
- Officer responded to a report of two catalytic converters cut off of two vehicles at a business in the 11700 block of Justen Circle.
- Officer responded to a two vehicle property damage crash located along David Koch Ave and Brockton. Crash exchange given to both parties.
- Officer dispatched to a two vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Territorial Road and Brockton Lane.
Tuesday, March 15
- Theft and damage to property located along Territorial Road and Wood.
- Theft of lumber located in the 19000 block Grass Lake Trail.
Wednesday, March 16
- Officer was taking a theft report at a business in the 21400 block of South Diamond Lake Road, when officer was advised by the same business that a no pay theft just occurred. An employee was able to give a description of the vehicle and license plate. Officer attempted to locate the vehicle, but was unsuccessful. Officer informed that the business will call when they have more information.
- Rogers Investigations was forwarded a financial transaction card fraud case located in the 20000 block Rogers Drive from the Elk River Police Department.
- Officer responded to a theft report at a business in the 21400 block of South Diamond Lake Road.
Thursday, March 17
- A Rogers Officer assisted Dayton PD with a business fire located in the 18100 block Territorial Road. Rogers arrived to find smoke and crackling indicative of a fire. A semi was cleared from the area, the caller was identified and fire was updated before clearing due to plenty of help on scene.
- Officer saw debris in the road and picked it up located in the 21900 block Industrial Blvd.
- Officer observed two vehicles that appeared to have been in a collision located in the 20600 block Rogers Drive. Driver 1 had rear-ended Driver 2. Officer checked on drivers and they wanted an accident report. Information exchange form given.
- Officer observed three vehicles with hazards on, blocking a lane of traffic near Main Street and Memorial Drive. Officer was advised that one vehicle was having problems and the two other vehicles stopped to help. The problem was fixed and all vehicles cleared the scene.
- Dispatched to one trespassing located in the 13800 block Northdale Blvd. Subject was transported to St. Michael and served with a trespass notice.
Friday, March 18
- Officer responded to a report of a stray cat at a residence on the 13000 block of Aspen Drive. The officer located the orange and white cat with no collar. The cat was transported to Monticello Animal Shelter.
- Officers were made aware of a known resident with a sign and release warrant located along Main Street and Industrial. Officers located individual who had gone into a local store. Officers issued party a new court date and subject signed the sign and release warrant.
Saturday, March 19
- Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for lane violations, an obstructed rear plate, and displaying white light to the rear located along County Road 81 and Brockton Lane. The vehicle fled upon the officer activating their emergency lights.
- CSO received info from dispatch on a lost dog located in the 13000 block Basswood Lane. Description of the dog is a Siberian Husky wearing a bright orange collar.
- Officer dispatched to a phone call regarding the theft of a catalytic converter located in the 14100 block Northdale Boulevard.
- Officer responded to a priority vehicle lock out with a 1year old inside located in the 20000 block Rogers Drive. Officer unlocked vehicle with no damage.
- Officers responded to a neighbor issue in the 13000 block of Brookside Trail. Reporting party stated suspect was walking around her house taking pictures and it concerned her. Officer spoke to subject who advised she was taking pictures of HOA violations.
- Officers dispatched to a storage facility located in the 14100 block Northdale Boulevard. Reporting party advised they watched camera footage of someone cut the fence and then leave with items in a dark red SUV.
- Officer stopped a vehicle for suspected tint located on Main Street. The officer found the tint to not be in violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.