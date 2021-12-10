Tuesday, Nov. 29
Officer dispatched to a couch on the roadway northbound Main Street near 141st Avenue. Officer located the couch off the roadway and not a hazard. MNDOT advised.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Officers assisted Corcoran Police Department in locating an individual that went missing located in the 10000 block by Ironwood Lane. Individual was found.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Officers were dispatched to a garage fire at a residence in the 20600 block of 141st Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and observed it to be a controlled burn in a burn barrel. Homeowner put fire out and was advised.
A barking dog complaint was dispatched located in the 13000 block by Hynes Road. Officer drove through the area with window rolled down, but could not hear the dogs. Officer pulled along fence and dogs eventually came out to investigate, but did not bark once or make a noise in the rain/snow. Officer was dispatched to a priority event and cleared, but later returned and again could not hear any barking or noises from any dogs at the listed address.
Friday, Dec. 3
Party brought a kitten to the Rogers Police Department stating it was in the roadway by Territorial Road and Main. There is a farm at the location of where the kitten was found. CSO called the farm owner and he stated it was his kitten. Kitten was returned to farm by owner.
Officer responded to a found property call at the police department. A driver saw a purse on the on ramp to highway 101 and turned it into the Rogers Police. An owner was found and contacted regarding the purse and will pick it up from the police department.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Officers were called to an accident with unknown injuries, identified as a roll-over on westbound I-94 west of Main Street. A vehicle was located as it was in the City Hall parking lot after having gone down the embankment from I-94 crashing through a fence and into the Rogers City Hall parking lot. The driver reported minor soreness.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Officers dispatched to a potential theft in progress at a business in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officers located individual in parking lot and detained them. It was found subject was cutting wires to jewelry cases and had burglary/theft tools in pocket. Subject arrested and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
Detective requested Rogers K-9 conduct a sniff of a hotel room located in the 20000 block by 143th Ave.
Nicollet County SO located a lost wallet belonging to a Rogers resident located in the 20000 block by Goldeneye Way. NCSO was able to get in communication with the property owner and the item was returned. No further RPD involvement.
Officers visited a Breakfast with Santa event engaging in community relations activities located in the 12000 block by Main Street.
A semi with trailer from a nearby package delivery business was stalled and blocking due to traction issues with the iced over roadways located by Main Street and Diamond Lake. The semi had to back up nearly the entire way down Main St towards South Diamond in order to get a running start. Emergency lights provided.
A home owner was awakened by her daughter who smelled an electrical burning smell suspected as having come from the wood fireplace chimney area located in the 20000 block by Wood Ln. It was believed to be a burnt rubber or like substance smell and was not immediately identifiable. Rogers Fire took over the call.
Monday, Dec. 6
Officers dispatched to wires arcing in the area of 141st and Mallard Drive. Officers arrived on scene and verified the issue. Xcel energy was previously contacted.
A Rogers resident reported her lights flickering in the 20000 block by Twilight Trail. A second call came in soon after for a weather related wire arcing issue. Officer contacted Xcel Energy who reported 103 residents affected. Location of primary source of issue was given to Xcelfor repair.
