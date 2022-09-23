Monday, Sept. 12
- Officer responded to a burglary report from a construction site in the 19500 block of Territorial Road. BWC on.
- Officers were dispatched to a theft of a trailer filled with lawncare equipment on the 19300 block of County Road 81.
- Officers responded to a ATV complaint in the area of Trail Haven Road. Officers located the ATV with no exhaust system in place. Officers had several complaints and issued a citation for offense,
Wednesday, Sept. 14
- Officers assisted with stationary school patrols and community policing engagements with kids/parents/staff on the 12500 block of Main Street.
- Officer was dispatched to an abandoned vehicle on the 21200 block of Commerce Blvdr. Officer discovered the vehicle was a stolen out of St. Louis Park.
Thursday, Sept. 15
- Officers dispatched to a traffic complaint where reporting party was cut off while exiting I-94 into Rogers. Officers spoke with booth parties involved. Warnings given.
- Officer observed a potential road rage incident occurring in front of him at Main Street and County Road 81. Both parties stopped and it was learned that there was a disagreement over a possible door ding at a business.
- Officer notified a stolen vehicle was recovered in Oklahoma City.
- Dispatched to a theft report, where the victim had fallen victim to a scam, losing over $1,400.
- Party upset that kids were playing Pokemon go in a public park while the park was open. Officer advised the RP they had every right to be there and would not tell them to leave. RP sounded impaired and was upset.
Friday, Sept. 16
- Officers dispatched to suspicious activity in the 13300 block of Zachman Drive. Reporting party advised he saw a suspicious male standing at a mailbox cluster, possibly looking through mailboxes, before getting into a white SUV or van and driving off. Officers unable to locate vehicle.
Saturday, Sept. 17
- Officers received two alarm trips from the business on the 14100 block of Northdale Lane. All okay.
- An officer observed a solicitor walking through a neighborhood at 123rd Avenue and Foxtail Lane and found that the man did not have a permit from the city. The man was warned for soliciting without a permit and asked to stop.
- CSO was approached by a motorist who had general questions about Rogers PD and wanted to thank all of Rogers PD for their service to the community.
- CSO dispatched to a dog left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 20000 block of Rogers Drive. Upon arrival, the dog appeared to be fine and was monitored until the owners returned to the car. Owners were then spoken to.
- Officer dispatched to a phone call regarding a traffic complaint at I-94 and Main Street. Caller advised she made a gesture another driver off after she observed him texting. Caller stated that the other driver got in front of her and slammed on his breaks in response, almost causing an accident. Caller became upset with the officer and hung up.
- Officer stopped a vehicle for driving after revocation and learned the driver and passenger had an active domestic abuse no contact order. The 19-year-old driver was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Sunday, Sept. 18
- CSO was approached by a motorist wanting to know what she should do about her two dogs that ran away early this morning. The party stated the dogs ran away from her residence, located in a different city nearby. CSO provided the party with potential options and resources to help find her dogs.
