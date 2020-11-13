Monday, Nov. 2
An officer was dispatched to a theft report occurring at a business of Wilfred Lane. A lawn maintenance crew had a backpack style gas blower stolen from the parking lot as they were clearing leaves from the business.
An officer was taking a past action theft report for a shoplifting group of four that combined stole nearly $2,500 from a Rogers retail store on the 20000 block of Rogers Drive on 10-26-20. While on scene store asset protection alerted Officer to member(s) of that group were currently in store and actively shoplifting. Three adult males were detained during the investigation. One was booked in Hennepin County Jail for felony theft. Two remaining suspects were released pending further investigation.
An officer was dispatched to a theft from the business on the 21500 block of Diamond Lake Road. Officer responded on scene and spoke to business manager that terminated an employee who was caught stealing. Business manager stated he would need additional time to review cameras to verify the amount of items that were taken.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Officers and RFD were dispatched to a car fire at the high school. The fire was contained to the engine compartment and was put out with extinguishers by those on scene. No one was injured.
Officers responded to a call at a gas station on John Milless Drive after a man reported that someone might be following him. The officer met with the man who explained that people follow him around everyday. He said that no one had made contact with him and he was unable to provide a vehicle description, but he just felt like different cars were following him. Officers were unable to confirm if anyone had followed the man into the lot, but reassured him and provided an escort to the city limits at his request.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Dispatched to a suspicious person knocking on doors asking for gas in the area of Tucker Road/Willow Lane that was possibly impaired. Officers made contact with the male who advised he ran out of gas. Male ran through SFST’s and did not appear to be under the influence. Officers assisted the male in getting his vehicle running and off of the road.
Trailer from earlier call was reported stolen out of Hopkins. Officers found the male was in custody already by the State Patrol. As officers were looking for the suspect trailer, another fresh stolen trailer out of Plymouth was located.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Dispatched to driver slumped over in vehicle in parking lot. Officers made contact with 31-year-old driver and arrested driver for possession of controlled substance (heroin). Vehicle towed by Burda’s Towing.
An officer was dispatched to a theft report from the lawn care business on the 14400 block of Northdale Blvd. that occurred sometime between Fall of 2019 and May of 2020. The theft was of water valves and backflow protectors.
Officers were dispatched to Freddy’s for a complaint against a customer who was refusing to wear a mask in the store. Officers explained to the customer that the company has the right to not serve him. Customer understood and received information to contact Freddy’s in order to file a complaint.
Officers were dispatched to the 13800 block of Lily Drive for suspicious activity. The reporting party stated she thought someone was attempting to break into her home. Officers found the residence to be secure and did not observe any signs of attempted forced entry into the residence. Officers spoke with the reporting party and advised her to keep the residence secure and to continue to call if she noticed any future suspicious activity.
Friday, Nov. 6
Caller reported receiving scam IRS phone call on the 13000 block of Starlite Drive. Caller did not disclose any information and did not suffer any monetary loss. Caller wanted situation documented.
Officers dispatched to a disturbance in the parking lot of a business located in the 20000 block of Rogers Drive. Officers made contact with a large group of street racers congregating in the lot. Officers briefly spoke with a group of the subjects and advised them to move along. Officers followed the vehicles out of the lot as they were last seen heading west on Interstate 94.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Officers were dispatched to the 14700 block of James Road for an unwanted party at a business. Officers located the male as he was intoxicated and in need of a ride to a family members home.
Officers responded to the 21900 block of an unwanted individual that was in the dumpster of the business. Officers checked the area including the businesses in the same area however; did not locate the individual.
Officers were dispatched to the 14900 block of Fredrick Road for a suspicious activity. The reporting party heard a banging on a window that sounding like someone knocking. Officers checked the area but did not locate anyone in the area. There was a strong wind as it was believed this was the noise the reporting party may have heard.
Sunday, Nov. 8
An officer was patrolling a neighborhood when he observed a parked vehicle running at a stop sign at Laurel Creek Parkway and Creekside Trail. As officer got closer a 58-year-old male came out from the median area and began to drive away. Driver was stopped as signs of impairment were detected. The driver was requested to submit to SFST’s. The driver was arrested and transported to the police department for the Breath Test and advisory.
Officers responded to the 26700 block of 123rd Avenue on a grass fire. Officers arrived on scene and secured the large area until Rogers Fire arrived.
Officers responded to the area of Territorial Road and Hassan Parkway on two loose horses. Officers checked the area but was unable to locate the horses.
