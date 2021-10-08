Tuesday, Sept. 28
There was a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from vehicle on the 13000 block of Zachman Drive.
Rogers Police and Fire responded to a heat alarm at a hotel on the 13500 block of Commerce Blvd. Fire personnel located a broken sprinkler head and water leaking on the upper floor. There was no sign of smoke or fire. The building was evacuated until it was determined to be safe.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
A School Resource Officer assisted school staff with traffic related issues during student drop-off.
A School Resource Officer received a complaint from school staff regarding a crossing guard nearly struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on the 12500 block of Main Street. A partial plate was obtained and follow up will occur.
Thursday, Sept. 30
An officer was dispatched to a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle parked in the lot of an apartment complex in the 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard.
There was a request to assist Corcoran PD on a possible burglary where the male suspect had numerous warrants.
Friday, Oct. 1
An officer monitored traffic while students were present on the 12500 block of Main Street.
An officer was dispatched to a restaurant for a report of an awning that had caught on fire on the 21400 block of 141st Avenue. Staff had extinguished the fire with an extinguisher. Rogers Fire responded and confirmed the fire was out.
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was stolen from a motel parking lot on the 21100 block of 134th Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Officers arrested a male party on a felony drug warrant after stopping a vehicle in a restaurant parking lot on the 13500 block of Rogers Drive. The subject was transported to Hennepin County Jail. A citation was also issued for possession of drug paraphernalia.
An officer was given information on a animal welfare traveling westbound I-94. A dog was sitting between a truck and a trailer.
An officer took a theft report at a grocery store on the 13800 block of Rogers Drive. A suspect pushed out a cart full of groceries without paying and fled in a vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.