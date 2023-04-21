- An officer was standing outside on the related call when he heard, then observed a vehicle traveling at excessive, racing speeds, traveling west on 141st Avenue near Marie Avenue. Officer was able to catch up to vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. Officer found driver to be on a limited license for speeding related offenses. The 19-year-old driver was released with a misdemeanor citation for careless driving.
- Officers responded to a past action theft of a catalytic converter at a residence.
Tuesday, April 11
- An officer located a vehicle related to a traffic complaint that went through several cities on Interstate 94. State Patrol was asking for assistance as they were a ways out. Driver was observed driving with his hands up in the air in his convertible by officer. Reporting party stated that the suspect vehicle was swerving through traffic, throwing items at other motorists and driving carelessly almost crashing into several vehicles. Officer cited the 33-year-old driver for careless driving.
Wednesday, April 12
- Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at a business in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road S. Officers set perimeter and ultimately stopped a 39-year-old male suspect as he left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. A 45-year-old female accomplice was located inside the store and arrested on a felony warrant out of Carver County. Male arrested for felony theft, felony burglary/theft tools, false name to police and five felony warrants. Both suspects transported and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
Friday, April 14
- Observed an occupied vehicle in front of a house. Found two young adults enjoying Taco Bell together.
- A citation was issued for driving without a valid license and verbally warned for stop sign violation at Territorial Road and Fletcher Lane. The 40-year-old driver was advised he could not drive and driver stated he would call someone for a ride.
- An officer responded to an animal compliant near Red Fox Road and Grey Fox. Caller reported a dark brown boxer running around in the area. Officer checked the area and located the owner of the dog. Owner stated the dog ran out while they were outside, located the dog and was now back at home. Owner was verbally warned for animal at large and advised since this is the second incident in the last week, may issued a citation if this continues.
Saturday, April 15
- An officer responded to a damage to property report involving the callers garage door being spray painted on the 21600 block of Rouillard Blvd.
- Rogers officers assisted Dayton PD on a call of a structure fire in the Dayton Trailer Park. Officers assisted with traffic control at the scene so fire trucks and ambulances could access.
- Officers assisted with blocking traffic for the fallen Pope County Deputy procession that came through town along Main Street and I-94. Officers from multiple agencies in Hennepin County, Wright County and State Patrol lined Main Street as the procession passed. A Rogers Officer then joined the procession and followed the fallen hero to the Ramsey Medical Examiner’s Office where he was paid respects.
Sunday, April 16
- An officer discovered a tree that had fallen across the road on Territorial Road east of 141st. The eastbound lane was blocked so Hennepin County Maintenance was requested to respond and remove the tree. The officer controlled traffic.
- An officer discovered a tree that had fallen across the road on 147th Avenue near Country Road. The eastbound lane was blocked so Rogers Public Works was requested to respond and removed the tree. The officer controlled traffic.
- Police and Public Works responded to check on a tree limb that fell on the road on Otto Street. Public Works planned to return with additional equipment to removed parts of the damaged tree.
- Officers responded to a large fight in the parking lot of apartment on the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. Officers arrived and all subjects had left. Officers spoke to the caller who had video of the incident.
- Officers dispatched to a theft in progress at business on the 21000 block of Commerce Blvd. Officer arrived and found the caller interrupted a theft of a catalytic converter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.