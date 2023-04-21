Monday, April 10

- An officer was standing outside on the related call when he heard, then observed a vehicle traveling at excessive, racing speeds, traveling west on 141st Avenue near Marie Avenue. Officer was able to catch up to vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. Officer found driver to be on a limited license for speeding related offenses. The 19-year-old driver was released with a misdemeanor citation for careless driving.

