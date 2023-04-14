Monday, April 3
- An officer spoke with the reporting party about a possible scam.
Tuesday, April 4
- A resident reported that someone had attempted to file for unemployment benefits with her personal information. There was not a reported loss.
Wednesday, April 5
- An officer was dispatched to a automotive repair shop for a report of a stolen catalytic converter.
- Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress on the 21900 block of S. Diamond Lake Road. Officers located and detained four individuals as a 31-year-old was cited for misdemeanor theft from the incident.
Friday, April 7
-An officer spoke with a home owner who had located five deceased coyotes that apparently had been dumped on his property on the 12900 block of Tucker Road. Public works was notified to remove the carcasses.
- An officer observed driver holding phone and typing with both hands while stopped in traffic on westbound South Diamond Lake Road at light with Main Street. The 27-year-old driver said that she was changing the music on her phone. Issued citation for use of wireless communication device.
- An officer observed driver on northbound Main Street holding onto her phone and looking down at it while in traffic, and a video was playing at Main St. and South Diamond Lake Road. The 19-year-old driver said she was Facetiming with her parents. Officer issued a citation for use of cell phone while driving.
- An officer stopped vehicle for fail to stop for stop light at County Road 81 and Fletcher Drive. The 34-year-old driver had no proof of insurance and was cited for that offense.
- An officer observed a driver looking down at a phone in his lap and pressing buttons. The 19-year-old driver admitted to using his phone to select music and spik to a different song. The driver was cited for using a wireless communication device while driving.
- An officer observed driver stopped in traffic on South Diamond Lake Road and she was looking down at her phone and typing with both hands. The 19-year-old driver admitted to texting her friend that she just dropped off. Citation issued for use of wireless communication device.
- An officer observed driver on southbound Rogers Drive holding up his phone in front of him and speaking into it while he was driving. The 25-year-old driver admitted to making a phone call. Driver also failed to obtain a MN driver’s license and MN vehicle registration w/in 60 days of moving to MN. Driver was cited for using a wireless communication device and warned for the other two violations.
Saturday, April 8
- On routine patrol, a vehicle/occupant was located parked near construction and HVAC equipment/property that was actively being loaded into the vehicle on the 14800 block of James Road. The 58-year-old male had no claim of right to the property and was determined to be committing misdemeanor theft.
- An officer ran a routine license plate check on a vehicle and learned the plates were stolen at Main St. and John Deere Lane. Officer stopped driver and discovered that his displayed plates had come off of a neighbor’s vehicle as the driver’s plates had also been stolen.
- An Officer received information regarding flooding in the street at 129th Ave. and Gray Fox Trail. Public Works contacted.
Sunday, April 9
- A broken water line was discovered after spraying water 5-10 feet high was noticed from the roadway in a new construction area on the 19300 block of 136th Ave. Public Works was notified who shut off the water for the area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.