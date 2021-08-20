Monday, Aug. 9
Officers were dispatched to a cart push out at a local grocery store. The suspects left in a vehicle which was located by Officers at I-94 and Main Street. The 58-year-old female passenger was cited for the misdemeanor theft and the driver was cited for No Minnesota Drivers License. The vehicle was towed for proof of ownership and insurance.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Officers responded to a possible intoxicated party at a business on the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road S. Officers located the vehicle eastbound County Road 81 near Memorial Drive. The 23-year-old party was arrested for suspected driving under the influence of a controlled substance and released to the hospital for care. The officers also located possible stolen property in the vehicle.
An officer responded to an apartment complex, a tenant was reporting two ladies diamond rings missing from his apartment. The rings were gone as of June 3, and his renter insurance company is requiring him to report it to the police.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Officers were dispatched to the 19600 block of 116th Avenue for a house that was struck by lightning. Officers arrived and found house to damaged by the lightning strike, but no fire or smoke was observed. Everyone inside the home was okay, as Rogers Fire arrived and made home safe.
An officer was dispatched to a vehicle fire on eastbound Interstate 94. Officer arrived as fire was on scene and the vehicle was no longer on fire. Burda’s arrived and privately towed the vehicle.
A report of smoke but no flames was dispatched for I-94 and Main Street. Construction dust in heavy wind was the only thing observed, by State Patrol and Rogers Officers who checked the area for 10-15 minutes. Then Rogers Fire reported having 10-15 feet of a grass fire in the ditch and responded solely.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint on Tilton Trail South involving four cows on the loose. Officers were able to locate the cows and the owner, and help herd the cows back to the animal owners property.
A CSO was dispatched to a dog in custody at 128th Avenue and Elm. Dog is a male lab, yellow/red in color. CSO scanned the dog for a micro chip however the dog was not chipped. CSO transported the dog to the Monticello Animal shelter.
Friday, Aug. 13
K9 was requested to assist Champlin PD on a residential burglary. Multiple suspects taken into custody prior to arrival. Attempted track for possible other suspects with negative results.
An officer was dispatched to a theft report from a business in the 20200 block Rogers Drive that occurred on Aug. 4.
Officers were dispatched to a possibly intoxicated subject in a vehicle waiting to transport a child home from a business in the 20400 block of Ironwood Circle. Officers located the suspect vehicle and made contact with driver who was in physical control of the motor vehicle. A 42-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and was put through Field Sobriety Tests. Driver was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Officers were dispatched to the 23600 block of Aspen Drive for a odor of gas coming from the garage. Officer arrived on scene and confirmed no one was inside. Officer waited with reporting party until Rogers Fire arrived and took over call.
A 33-year-old driver was cited for driving after revocation, no insurance, and expired registration at Main Street and 141st Avenue.
An officer was dispatched to a wrong way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Main Street from Diamond Lake Road South. Officer was not in position and the information was passed along to Wright County who located and stopped the vehicle.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Officers were dispatched to a prowler near the area of the 22300 block of Lynch Drive. Dispatch advised of a male walking around driveways and looking into vehicles. Officers searched area but were unable to locate suspect. Suspects seen on doorbell camera, which was attached to media section.
An officer was dispatched to a theft from auto on the 13000 block of Hollyhock Lane.
An officer was flagged down by a resident who advised he vehicle had been gone through in the overnight hours on the 13000 block of Hollyhock Lane.
An officer dispatched to a theft from auto report occurring in the 14000 block of Hollyhock Lane. Two vehicles were broken into at this address.
An officer dispatched to the 13000 block of Mallard Trail for a report of a burglary. Victim’s vehicle along with two motorized bikes were stolen out of their garage overnight.
The department was dispatched to a carbon monoxide alarm at a business on Northdale Blvd. Rogers Fire responded and cleared the business to return to normal operations.
Monday, Aug. 16
An officer initiated a traffic stop for speed at Main Street and 147th Avenue. The 39-year-old driver was booked into the Hennepin County jail on felony warrants and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.
