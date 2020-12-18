Monday, Dec. 7
Officer exchanged information on a property damage accident on 128th Avenue. Reporting party was backing out of his driving and did not see the service van parked nearby. Damage to both rear driver side quarter panels and tail lights.
A Rogers resident found a purse in her driveway on Industrial Court and came to the Police Department to drop it off. She said there was no driver’s license or money in the purse when she found it, but there were earbuds and other miscellaneous items. Administration did not open the purse but notified an officer, who then took custody of the property.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Officer was dispatched to an apartment complex on Commercial Boulevard. Management was reporting a past tenant was living out of his vehicle in the parking lot. The subject had plugged into AC power from the building running inside the compact bus. The RP had not yet informed the subject that he needed to leave. Officer made contact and the subject agreed to leave.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Officer dispatched to a phone call regarding a possible car theft at a business located in the 21600 block of 137th Avenue. Reporting party stated he dropped his truck off at the business in the morning for detailing. RP said that he would be picking the truck up after hours and an employee told him they would leave the truck parked outside for him to pick up. RP stated the truck wasn’t there and he thought it might have been stolen. RP advised to contact business when they open in the morning. RP called back a short time later and stated he was able to make contact with the business owner, who verified the truck was not stolen, and resolved the situation.
Report of an abandoned vehicle on 128th Avenue. Caller said vehicle was parked on roadway for two days. Officer left voicemail with registered owner. Information passed onto night shift for parking enforcement.
Officers were dispatched to a phone call for a hit and run accident that occurred at a business on the 13600 block of Northdale Boulevard sometime in the last two weeks. Driver was not positive when or where the damage to his vehicle occurred in that time frame, but believes it happened while at work at the business and his car was parked in the lot. Driver emailed officer a picture of the damage. Driver provided with case number.
Victim said suspect stole her wallet from her car at Industrial Court on Dec. 9 at approximately 1830 hours. Suspect returned the wallet and $60-$70 in cash was missing.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Officers responded to the 23000 block of Rivers Edge Road for an audible water flow alarm. Rogers Fire arrived and found a pressure relief valve that was leaking a large amount of water. The fire department shut off the water to the sprinkler system to silence the alarm. Officer contacted the alarm company to try and locate a responsible party. Officer left information with the alarm company after no response from the responsible party.
Friday, Dec. 11
Officers responded to a check burn at a residence on the 26000 block of Hassan Parkway. Officers learned a homeowner was having a large bonfire to burn an old barn. Officers stood by until Rogers Fire arrived on scene.
Officer Assisted Dayton PD on an overdose. Narcan was administered before Officers arrived on scene. CRP was performed, patient regained a pulse. Patient transported to Hospital.
Officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business located in the 13000 block of Main Street. Officers made contact with the occupants and smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Officers detained the subjects and searched the vehicle. Officers located illegal narcotics in the vehicle and in a bag associated with one of the subjects. Subjects were released from the scene. Charges pending test results.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Officers responded to a property damage accident at 141st Ave and Rogers Dr. Officer exchanged information for both drivers. Both vehicles were towed from the roadway. Driver taking left hand turn through intersection was sited for failure to yield at an intersection.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Officers responded to a one vehicle PI accident on Brockton Lane near Territorial. Officer spoke to the driver that declined medical attention. Driver struck a road sign that caused disabling damage to his vehicle. Vehicle was towed, state accident reported will be competed.
Officer contacted by Inver Grove Police on a stabbing that may have taken place in Rogers. Male victim advised he was stabbed at a bar in Rogers but did not know exact location. Male victim was uncooperative with police questions. Officer obtain contact information for victim and will follow up on incident.
