Monday, June 30
- Officer ran routine registration check on a vehicle and was alerted that the registered owner was Cancelled-Inimical to Public Safety located County Road 81 and Ironwood Circle. Officer conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the driver was the owner of the vehicle. Driver was arrested and transported to the Rogers Police Department where they were booked. Driver was given a citation and released from custody.
- Officers were dispatched to an accident that had occurred in a turn lane located along County Road 81 and Brockton. Driver 1 and Driver 2 had conflicting stories about what had occurred. Driver 1 stated that driver 2 was not in the proper turn lane, and driver 1 scraped vehicle 2 with his vehicle. Driver 2 stated that he was in the left turn lane when Driver 1 made contact with his vehicle against vehicle 2.
- Officers assisted with traffic control for a veterans memorial 5K run that started at Veterans Memorial Park located in the 12700 Main St.
- Officer responded to smoke inside a residence on the 13000 block of Arthur Street. Officers confirmed occupants evacuated.
- Officers responded to a trespassing at a business on the 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard. The reporting party stated an ex-employee was on scene and refused to leave. The ex-employee was arrested for trespassing and obstructing and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
Wednesday, June 1
- Officer removed dead baby geese that were recently hit off of the road located in the 12500 block Rogers Drive.
- Officers located a male that Stearns County had requested officers arrest in regards to an OFP violation located in the 19700 block Rogers Drive. Male was taken into custody without incident and transported to a Stearns County Deputy.
Thursday, June 2
- Officer came upon a downed city sign laying on roadway located in the 21000 block John Deere Lane. Officer moved sign onto median. No sign of suspect vehicle left behind.
- Officer responded to a property damage accident involving two vehicles located along Main St. and Diamond Lake Road S. One vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Both drivers received an accident exchange form and a state accident report was completed. One driver was issued a citation.
- Dispatched to ducks needing assistance across the road located in the 13500 block Northdale Blvd 300. Officer was able to safely escort a mother duck and her five ducklings across the busy roadway. Officer was in plain clothes on the way home from training.
- Officer took a theft report regarding the RP’s mother who lives in Rogers located in the 13800 block Hill Place Drive. Officer spoke to the victim who was scammed multiple times by a person she met online.
- School Resource Officers and Patrol Officers escorted RHS track athletes as they ran to Hassan Elementary to kick off the Hassan Track and Field Day located in the 14000 block Orchid Ave.
Friday, June 3
- Officers responded to a theft in progress called in by a customer located in the 21900 block Diamond Lake Road. Two males left in a black Buick with armfuls of unpaid merchandise. Staff will be sending information to corporate to see if charges are wanted.
- Officer was dispatched to a catalytic converter theft that took place between the hours of 0630-1530 hours located in the 20000 block Diamond Lake Road.
- An alert homeowner observed an occupied car with three males slowly drive up the street, turn around and then park and creep up with tool in hand to an SUV in the driveway at a neighbors house located in the 20100 block Goldeneye Way. The males were seen crouching down to get underneath the vehicle and it was believed the males were about to cut off the catalytic converter, so the resident yelled and the males ran and got back into their vehicle and left the area. Checks verified the SUV did not have any known damage and notification was made to the homeowner. Canvassing occurred with video capturing the incident which was attached to the case file for the suspect vehicle.
- Officers responded to the 21000 block of South Diamond Lake Road for a stolen vehicle report.
Saturday, June 4
- Officer responded to a loud music complaint in the 19300 block of Creekside Trail. The reporting party stated there were people doing karaoke in the backyard. Officer parked near by for roughly three minutes and could hear laughing coming from the residence. Officer did not hear any karaoke or singing. Officer made contact with the homeowner in the backyard. Officer observed a gathering of 5 other people siting and talking. Officer did observe someone holding a microphone and talking into it. Officer advised the homeowner of the loud music complaint. The homeowner seemed upset and stated he felt he was being harassed. Officer was advised by the other people that they did not realize they were being loud and will stop the karaoke machine as well as be more quiet while they are outside. Homeowner was advised to keep it down.
- Officer heard fireworks coming from the area of 134th Ave. and Red Fox Road. Officers observed a gathering outside in front of a residence. Officer made contact with the individuals who stated they were setting off fireworks, but will stop. Officer believes this may be related to a previous call involving shots being heard in the nearby neighborhood.
- Officer responded to a possible shots heard in the 23500 block of Birch Road. The reporting party stated it was intermediate and heard what sounded like gun shots. The reporting party stated the echo was more south of the neighborhood. Officer patrolled the area and did not hear or observe any issues. Officer did not receive any other calls regarding the incident.
- K9 requested to assist Columbia Heights on a shooting with multiple shooters that fled on foot located in the 4000 block Central Ave. K9 Zeus acquired a track that led to a residence.
- Officer responded to a theft report regarding a stolen license plate located in the 13000 block Commerce Blvd.
- Officer was dispatched to a found male yellow lab in the area of Fletcher Drive and Valley Drive. The animal was brought to an address in Corcoran by a passerby.
- Officer observed a car with illegal window tint. Officer turned around and activated lights located along Rogers Drive and Diamond Lake. Driver of vehicle made evasive maneuvers and increased speed as Officer was attempting traffic stop. Vehicle was not pursued and last seen getting onto I94.
Sunday, June 5
- Officer received a loud music call at a residence with the music alleged to have been playing loudly all day located in the 23700 block 141st Ave. Officer spoke to the homeowner who turned it down immediately and apologized.
- Officer was dispatched to a three vehicle property damage crash near the intersection of Main St. and South Diamond Lake Road. Officer learned a pickup truck rear ended an SUV causing another vehicle to also be rear ended. All vehicles were drivable, and no injuries.
- Officer was patrolling the area of 129th Ave. and Main St., when Officer observed a property damage accident near the railroad tracks. Officer spoke with the driver who stated he was not from around here and accidentally crashed into an electrical pole. Officer ran driver through SFST’s and received a PBT reading of .073. Driver admitted to speeding and losing control of the vehicle. Driver nor passenger complained of any injuries. Driver was issued a citation and the vehicle was towed. A state accident report was completed.
