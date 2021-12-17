Monday, Dec. 6
CSO was dispatched to a barking dog on the 14000 block of Jessica Drive. CSO checked the area but did not hear any barking. Possibly related to a previous incident and handled by another
Officer stopped to assist driver with her hazard lights on located in the 21000 block by block of County Road 81. Driver was having problems with her steering and advised she was going to get a tow. Driver pulled car into a parking lot and was not a hazard.
Officers dispatched to wires arcing in the area of 141st and Mallard Drive. Officers arrived on scene and verified the issue. Xcel energy was previously contacted.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
There was a report of a Honda Pilot doing donuts in a business lot was dispatched in the 20000 block by Rogers Drive. Officer was not able to locate the vehicle which took off towards Dayton.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Officers were dispatched to a shoplifter in a store in the 13800 block of Rogers Drive. Officers located subject and completed a trespass form.
Officers were dispatched to the 13600 block of Belle Taine Way for a report of a subject soliciting for a construction company at residences in the area. Officers located the subject who advised that he did not have a permit through the city. Officers verbally warned the subject for soliciting without a permit.
Thursday, Dec. 9
CSO/CEO responded to a dog at large attacking Christmas ornaments (reindeer) located in the 20000 block of Twilight Trail.
CSO/CEO monitoring school crossing areas with lights on located in the 12000 block of Main Street.
Friday, Dec. 10
Officers responded to a vehicle that spun out on I-94 and appeared to make contact with a light pole while going into the ditch. Officer saw no sign of damage to the light pole.
Officer dispatched to a CO alarm on Raspberry Drive. Officer checked on residents who had evacuated already. Officer cleared once Rogers Fire arrived.
Officers were dispatched to a solicitation complaint/possible car prowler in the area located by Jasmine Way and Hollyhock. Officer located the subject that had a valid solicitation permit through the city and denied looking in cars. The subject was advised about the complaint and Officer advised to make sure he had his badge/permit out while making contact at residences.
A caller reported a vehicle spun out into the ditch on Hwy. 101 near County Road 144. Officers located the vehicle and driver. No injuries and the driver had arranged a private tow for a pull out.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Officer took a report of a missing dog from a residence on the 23000 block of Aspen Drive. The animal owner described the dog as a four-year-old German short hair pointer named Tucker. The owner said Tucker was last seen with an orange collar and is microchipped.
An officer stopped to check on a vehicle with a flat tire that was blocking a lane on Main Street near I-94. The driver said he had a flat tire, but the wheel would not come off, so he called for a private tow. The officer controlled traffic at the scene.
Officers dispatched to a theft in progress at a business located on the 20000 block of Diamond Lake Road. A male party with a cart full of clothing left in a Nissan SUV. Officer located the vehicle entering I-94 eastbound. Officers attempted a stop on I-94 and the vehicle failed to stop. Officer terminated pursuit and followed up with business.
Rogers Police assisted State Patrol with attempting to locate a wrong-way driver on Hwy. 101 near the Crow River. The vehicle was gone on arrival.
Officer stopped to assist a motorist with a stalled vehicle that was blocking a lane of Rogers Drive. Tow company information was offered and the officer controlled traffic.
