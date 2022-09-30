Monday, Sept. 19
- Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for lane violations at I-94 and Main Street. The vehicle fled from the stop and entered into Maple Grove. Maple Grove PD located the vehicle at a business and took the juvenile driver into custody. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Buffalo. The juvenile was released to his parents.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
- Officers dispatched to suspicious activity at the intersection of 141st Avenue and the railroad tracks. Officers located an individual standing beneath the railroad bridge by the Crow River. Subject was advised that he was trespassing and escorted back to his vehicle.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- Officer received a call from the homeowner that wanted extra patrol on the 14200 block of Norden Drive. The homeowner indicated his house had been TP’d and egged last night and has been targeted in the past. No damage caused.
- Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration at Northdale Blvd. and 137th. Driver found to have a felony warrant out of Wright County. The 29-year-old driver was arrested on the warrant and transported to a Wright County deputy.
Thursday, Sept. 22
- House TP’d and rubber bands thrown on driveway on the 14000 block of Hill Place Drive. No contact with homeowner.
- A report was taken on damage to property at a city park on the 13700 block of Bittersweet Lane. The damage was suspected to have occurred over multiple nights.
Friday, Sept. 23
- Officer located numerous juveniles out past curfew at Hill Place Drive and Gardner Ave. Juveniles fled on foot, losing rolls of toilet paper in the process. Juveniles not located.
- A counterfeit bill incident was discovered at a Rogers business in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive.
- CSO/CEO followed up with a business that has a stray cat in it on the 19100 block of Territorial Road. CSO observed a bowl of food and water. CSO advised that if they feed it, it will never leave. They are going to live trap it and either call us or take it to the humane society next week.
Saturday, Sept. 24
- Officer observed a line of three cars leaving a neighborhood at 141st Avenue and Mallard Drive. The rear car did not have its headlights on and officer conducted a traffic stop. The middle car also stopped. Officer found all occupants to be juveniles out past curfew and toilet paper in the rear of the vehicle. Officer learned juveniles recently TP’d a house. Curfew citations issued. Parents contacted.
- Officer located house involved in a TP’ing incident on Gadwall Lane. Homeowners came out and advised they did not wish for anything to be done. Advised they would call back if they found any damage. Related case is suspect info, as officer stopped them shortly after the incident.
- Officer responded to possible shots heard in the 12700 block of Brockton Lane. Officer sat in the area for 15 minutes and did not hear any gun shots. Officer spoke with two boy scouts who were at a nearby park picking up trash. Officer checked west of the location and did not observe any gun shots.
- Officer located a bag in the parking lot of business on the 21000 block of 134th Ave. While speaking with staff the owner approached officer and claimed his property.
- Requested to assist Dayton PD on a loud party where a male with warrants and an assaultive past was possibly at. Suspect not on scene.
Sunday, Sept. 25
- Officers were dispatched to an audible intrusion alarm covering the basement family room of a residence where the homeowners identified that nobody should be there on the 14000 block of Raspberry Drive. The residence is located right off the river, so a more priority response was initiated. On scene, the house was checked, with all doors and windows found or appearing to be secure. Homeowner advised.
- A manager reported having a wallet turned in to him by one of his employees that he estimated was around 1345 hours along Northdale Blvd. An ID was inside of the wallet along with cash/cards. A family member of the wallet owner was identified and assisted in making contact with the property owner. She was contacted.
