Monday, Sept. 19

- Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for lane violations at I-94 and Main Street. The vehicle fled from the stop and entered into Maple Grove. Maple Grove PD located the vehicle at a business and took the juvenile driver into custody. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Buffalo. The juvenile was released to his parents.

