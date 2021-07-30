Monday, July 19
An officer was dispatched to a report of trash bags dumped in the west right of way of Main Street just north of County Road 116. Officer was unable to identify a potential owner of the trash. County Maintenance was advised of the bags for pick up.
Tuesday, July 20
Officers responded to a hit gas line near the 14000 block of Tucker Road. Officers assisted Rogers Fire and CenterPoint Energy until leaving to a priority call.
Officers responded to a theft in progress at a Rogers grocery store. A 60-year-old male was arrested without incident for felony theft.
Wednesday, July 21
An officer observed a vehicle parked suspiciously in a parking lot of a business in the 13400 block of Rogers Drive and ran license plate on the vehicle. Registered owner had a warrant out of Pope County and officer made contact, eventually arresting the registered owner. Subject transported to Hennepin County Jail.
An officer dispatched to a phone call from the reporting party who stated she found a dog, chocolate lab on the side of the road on County Road 81 in Maple Grove and brought it to the Maple Grove Police Department. Maple Grove CSO brought dog to PUPS. Animal owner contacted the Rogers Police Department asking about any reports of a found dog. Owner was advised the dog was located in Maple Grove and that agency handle the incident. Owner was advised to contact Maple Grove Police Department.
An officer spoke with a victim of credit card fraud. The victim stated his credit card had been used to purchase a gaming system online and the package was being delivered in the city of Rogers.
Thursday, July 22
Patient gave birth to a baby boy just prior to officer arrival. Patient transported to North Memorial - Maple Grove by North Memorial Ambulance.
An officer spoke with a potential victim of an unemployment scam on the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. After reviewing documentation received it appears the State of Minnesota locked the reporting parties account. Officer left voicemail with reporting party to explain.
Friday, July 23
An officer responded to a theft report at a business on the 20200 block of Rogers Drive. The reporting party stated a female entered the store and concealed a game camera valued at $279. Officers and Rogers Fire responded to a fire alarm at a business on the 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard. Officers were canceled while en route.
An officer took a identity theft report from Rogers resident. Two bank accounts were attempted in his name on the 24000 block of Superior Drive.
An officer responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of business on the 13000 block of Main Street. Officer located the vehicle and driver was playing Pokémon Go. Nothing further.
Saturday, July 24
Officers responded to a vehicle fire on Main Street near Diamond Lake Road S. When officers arrived, there was a small flame coming from the engine. Officers were able to get the occupant out of the vehicle and Rogers Fire was able to get the fire out. The vehicle and driver were transported to their residence.
An officer was dispatched to an alarm at the Rogers on-sale liquor store. Officer responded and located a city employee with cleaners on site. False alarm.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious silver Expedition that was circling the neighborhood on the 12600 block of Scharber Street. Officers checked the area and could not locate.
There was a report of a vehicle flashing its lights in the area of school. Unable to locate.
There was a report of kids in park after hours. Officers responded and unable to locate.
Sunday, July 25
Officer responded to a report of a found cat near the 11100 block of Meadow View Lane. Officer brought the cat to Monticello Animal Shelter. The cat had gray fur and no tags or collar. The cat appeared to have an open wound near the left hip.
While patrolling, an officer located a grass fire on the border of Maple Grove. Officers advised Maple Grove and they handled the call.
Police, fire, and North Ambulance responded to the Rogers Activity Center on a report of an adult male who slipped on the ice and hit the back of his head. The man was bleeding from the back of the head, but did not lose consciousness. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Information was received that Rogers Fire was dispatched to a fire in Otsego.
An officer assisted Minnesota State Patrol on getting a dog to a responsible party in Rogers after a DWI arrest of the dog owner on I-94.
