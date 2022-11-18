Monday, Nov. 7
-An officer received information that Rogers Fire was responding to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence on the 23000 block of Hazel Lane.
- An officer took a report of two catalytic converters cut off of vehicles at a business on the 19000 block of County Road 81.
- An officer received information from an anonymous caller regarding possible vandalism in the area of Wellstead Drive and Widgeon Lane. Officer observed some spray paint on a private drive but had not received any calls from the property owner to report the damage.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
- School Resource Officer and CSO assisted with a large group of students crossing 141st Avenue, from one school to the other. Same assistance was provided on their way back.
Thursday, Nov. 10
- An officer picked up a metal water sewer cover and replaced same from the center of the roadway at Main St. and Industrial Blvd. Bad spot so lights activated.
- Officers were dispatched to a small electrical fire at a local restaurant on the 21000 block of 141st Ave. The fire department arrived on-scene and handled the incident.
- Officers were dispatched to the report of a theft in progress at a local business on the 21000 block of S. Diamond Lake Road. Officers arrived on-scene and were able to apprehend the suspects as they exited the business without paying for merchandise.
Friday, Nov. 11
- Assisted with traffic control at Hassan Elementary School.
- Officers assisted with traffic and attended a Veterans Day event at the Hassan Elementary School.
- Officers responded to a fire in the 13000 block of Willandale Road. Officers stayed on scene for traffic control as multiple fire agency’s worked to put out the fire.
- CSO assisted a resident in the PD lobby who wanted to drop off winter jackets for the coat drive.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- An officer dispatched to suspicious activity at a business on the 21000 block of Diamond Lake Road. Caller reported a vehicle was parked at the business with its windows smashed out. Officer was already aware of the vehicle due to a prior incident.
- Officers received a traffic complaint where a semi had two flat tires on I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway. Officers assisted the semi.
Sunday, Nov. 13
- Officers were dispatched to a retail business for a customer issue on the 20000 block of Rogers Drive. Officers learned the customer became disorderly when the employee refused to return an item. The subject refused to leave the store as officers escorted the subject from the store and verbally warned him for disorderly conduct.
Monday, Nov. 14
- An officer observed a vehicle in a park past hours at 141st Ave. and Rogers Drive. Two of the three occupants were juveniles and out past curfew and received citations. All occupants given a ride to a residence in Otsego.
