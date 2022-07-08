Monday, June 27
- Officer dispatched to a phone call regarding the theft of the victim’s wallet located in the 19700 block Rogers Drive. Victim advised that his credit cards were used at businesses in Albertville and Monticello.
- Officers responded to a report of a male who was suspecting a family member of accepting a package from Africa that he suspected could contain poison located in the 13700 block Hill Place Drive. Officers spoke with the family and confirmed one family member received a package that the reporting party was not aware of being delivered. The parties said it was not poison but advised to tell the reporting party in the future when packages are being delivered.
- Caller reported he accidentally bumped into the rear bumper of an RV traveling in front of him on Main Street while waiting to enter onto Interstate 94. Caller reported that the driver of the RV did not stop to exchange information. Caller provided his contact information in the event that the driver of the RV calls in at a later time to report the minor accident.
- Officer dispatched to a vandalism report at Erickson Park. Caller advised someone shot BB’s through the plexiglass attached to the free library post.
- Officers responded to a car accident that had occurred in the parking lot located in the 13100 block Main St. The driver who caused the accident was found to be having a diabetic reaction and was cared for by North paramedics. The driver was issued a citation for no insurance.
Tuesday, June 28
- Officers responded to a call of a vehicle roll over crash on Tucker Road south of Wood Lane. Officers arrived on scene and found that a teen driver had gone off the roadway and rolled a small SUV in the ditch. The driver was checked on by North paramedics and no injuries were found. Parents were contacted and they responded to the scene. A private tow was called to remove the damaged vehicle from the ditch.
Wednesday, June 29
- Dispatched to a back window of a vehicle that was hit twice with a small projectile, causing it to shatter located in the 20600 block Twilight Trail.
- CSO assisted Dayton PD on using an animal chip reader on a found German Shepherd in their city located along Diamond Lake Road and Lawndale, Dayton. CSO was able to locate a chip implanted into the dog and obtain contact information from the chip company to reunite the dog with its owner.
- CSO dispatched to a possible abandoned semi-truck that had been parked in a business lot for almost a month located in the 13500 block Rogers Drive. The RP was concerned about the driver’s welfare because the semi was still full of personal belongings and appeared to be in disarray. CSO was able to contact the owner via phone who stated that his brother was borrowing the semi and was in town visiting from another state, and that he was going back home in a few days in which the semi will be moved.
- CSO/CEO responded to a cat that was possibly pregnant and under a home owners deck located in the 19000 block Pine St. CSO was able to use a catch pole and get cat in a kennel. CSO will transport to Monticello Animal.
- Officer responded to a pd accident that occurred at the intersection of SDLR and Rogers Drive. Minor damage to both vehicles, accident exchange form given to both vehicles.
Thursday, June 30
- CSO noticed a kid wearing a helmet riding his bike located in the 12600 block Adeline Way. CSO gave the child a DQ coupon.
- Officer and CSO responded to a property damage accident in the 12040 block of Tilton Trail. Officer observed one vehicle that had crashed into a residence driveway landscaping area. No complaints of injuries on scene. Officer spoke with the Driver, Homeowner and a Witness who observed the accident. Driver was issued a citation and vehicle was towed by Olympic Towing.
Friday, June 1
- Officer responded to a pd accident involving a semi and trailer on its side located along Northdale Blvd. and Diamond Lake. Officer arrived on scene and spoke to the driver who declined medical attention. State accident report completed. Officer and CSO provided lights and traffic control until the semi and trailer were able to be removed from the roadway.
- Officer assisted MSP with attempting to stop a vehicle that hit a concrete barrier on westbound I-94 on the fly-over exit to Main Street. Officer was unable to locate suspect vehicle and information to check for damage was reported to State to have them handle and follow-up with Driver, as a license plate was provided.
- A resident reported having his work-in shed, shot at while he was still inside the prior evening located in the 13700 block Widgeon Lane. It was determined to have been caused by a BB gun.
- CSO/CEO responded to an animal complaint. Dog at large that has been ongoing located in the 19300 block Meadow View Ln. CSO took an informational call on this situation as neighbors had questions earlier this year. CSO gave animal owner a verbal warning as there was a language barrier.
- Officers were called to a two-vehicle property damage accident, in which the drivers were becoming heated/contentious located along Main Street and Interstate 94.
Saturday, June 2
- Officer responded to an identity theft report call in the 12200 block of Walnut Drive.
- Officer responded to an animal complaint regarding two huskies running loose in the area of 141st Ave. and Territorial Road. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the dogs.
Sunday, June 3
- Officers were called to a suspected burglary at a residence with the homeowners identifying that they were away, in a poor reception area, and just discovered a video feed of someone approaching the front door, going inside and not seen leaving located in the 19300 block 140th Ave. Officers set up a perimeter and found the house to appear secure. K-9 was utilized and the house was started to be cleared, when the homeowners called back and advised it was the wrong day on the video and the person seen by the spouse was her husband.
