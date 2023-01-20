Monday, Jan. 9

- An officer responded to a phone call in regards to suspicious activity at a business on the 13500 block of Northdale Blvd. Employee stated yesterday there was a male individual in the drive thru who was only wearing boxers. Employee stated it appeared the male may have been recording employees with his cell phone at the drive thru window. Employee was unable to provide vehicle information or a description of the male. Employee advised these incidents have occurred at the Maple Grove business as well. Employee advised to contact 911 if male returns.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments