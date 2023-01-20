- An officer responded to a phone call in regards to suspicious activity at a business on the 13500 block of Northdale Blvd. Employee stated yesterday there was a male individual in the drive thru who was only wearing boxers. Employee stated it appeared the male may have been recording employees with his cell phone at the drive thru window. Employee was unable to provide vehicle information or a description of the male. Employee advised these incidents have occurred at the Maple Grove business as well. Employee advised to contact 911 if male returns.
- Officers were dispatched to employees receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer checking for counterfeit bills on the 13500 block of Northdale Blvd. The suspect asked questions about how many employees were working, and how many of different types of bills there were in the till.
- An officer observed a semi and trailer that were parked and unoccupied, in the middle lane of Northdale Blvd. near a business entrance. No parking signs were posted on both sides of the road. The driver returned and said he parked there so he could stop to get food from a nearby restaurant. He was warned for the parking violation and expired registration on the truck.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
- On routine patrol, a business overhead garage door with access into the entire building was noticed open, with nobody around. A walk-through confirmed this and all appearing to be okay. The owner was contacted after also speaking to his spouse. The building was secured and they will follow-up the next day after a walk-through by an employee could occur.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
- Smoke alarms in an apartment were sounding due to food being cooked on the 21000 block of John Milless Drive. Rogers Fire was dispatched and the call was taken as info.
- Officers responded to a traffic complaint at Northdale Blvd. and 141st Ave. Officers located the vehicle and ultimately arrested the 34-year-old male driver for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, and an outstanding Benton County Warrant. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
Thursday, Jan. 12
- Officers were dispatched to a drunk problem at a hotel involving a male known to law enforcement, who was reported to be lingering around a females room, despite management saying she had asked him to leave. The 55-year-old male was spoken to and had a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.
- A homeowner reported having left the gas on inside of his home all day today by accident and requested it be checked on the 12400 block of Buckthorn Circle. Rogers Fire handled the primary advisements, but prior to their arrival, officer requested the homeowner exit the house which had distinct gas odor coming from it still.
Friday, Jan. 13
- An officer answered questions concerning selling alcohol to a party with a clipped license.
- An officer took a past action theft report from business on the 20200 block of Rogers Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 14
- An officer stopped vehicle for no plates and illegal tint at Industrial Blvd. and Industrial Court. The 21-year-old driver had an unlicensed Missouri card. Three children in backseat. The child in the car seat was not properly restrained. Other two children appeared to be too young to not have car seats in the back seat. Driver cited for being unlicensed. Driver pulled off roadway in hotel lot.
- An officer responded with Rogers Fire to a gas odor on the 14100 block of James Road #105. Officer encouraged the staff to evacuate and Rogers Fire handled.
Sunday, Jan. 15
- Dispatched to a fire alarm at a church on the 10900 block of Trail Haven Road. Officer cleared the church and found no sign of smoke or fire. Rogers Fire arrived on scene and officer cleared.
- A caller wanted contact regarding a traffic complaint (and potential disorderly conduct incident) on Interstate 94. The complainant spoke about another motorist driving unsafely and getting out of her vehicle on two occasions, while also flipping her and her vehicle’s occupants off. The motorist was contacted by phone, who denied most allegations, but apologized and said she’d do better. No charges.
- A citation issued to a 46-year-old for driving without a valid license and expired registration at County Road 81 and Brockton Lane.
