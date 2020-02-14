The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 9.
Monday, Feb. 3
Received information that subject had warrants for his arrest, and that he was staying at a motel. Officers located subject and arrested him on the warrants. Max McEachern, 32, was turned over to Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Officer met with a St. Michael resident who had come to Rogers PD concerning a scam attempt. The reporting party, who banks in Rogers, had learned a cashier’s check mailed to him was counterfeit. From what the reporting party stated he was referred to a research group from a LinkedIn account of individual he knows. That research group was attempting to have him cash the check and purchase gift cards. Officer advised him it’s likely the known individuals LinkedIn account was hijacked and the referral was sent by another individual. The reporting party was referred to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to report the SCAM attempt, no loss.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Officer took a theft/forgery report from a business in Rogers in which the email of a consulting firm the business had hired was hacked. A legitimate invoice was sent to the business, however the bank/routing numbers had been changed to a bank in the United Kingdom with a result of a loss of over $81,000.
Officer was called to take a theft report from Rogers residents who had a remodeling contractor hired for the interior of their home at the 22000 block of 138th Ave. A sub-contractor performed work in their home over the course of a few months, which now led to it being discovered that multiple thefts have occurred over this time period while the sub-contractor was inside.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Officer dispatched to a property damage crash on Elm Parkway and Main Street. Driver taking left of off Elm Parkway hit driver taking left on Elm Parkway. Officer exchanged information and photographed scene. Driver, a 20-year-old male, taking left off Elm Parkway failed to yield to other driver and was cited for a violation. Vehicle that was on Main Street was towed from the scene.
Officer met with Rogers resident in department lobby to take a fraud report. Party’s checks were sent to wrong address and suspect wrote out three checks in his name totaling in the thousands.
Officers responded to the area of 129th Ave and Arthur Street regarding flames seen on top of power pole. Officers arrived and found the transformer smoldering. Xcel energy company was notified. Rogers Fire responded and took over incident command.
Friday, Feb. 7
Officer was dispatched to a gas station for the report of a male who passed $100 worth of counterfeit bills to purchase lottery tickets. Video was obtained of the male as well as the vehicle he left in.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at stop sign. Officer performed traffic stop and spoke to the driver that had slurred speech and watery eyes. The 31-year-old male driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. Vehicle towed. Driver booked and released on citation.
Officers responded to a theft in progress at a business in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officers stopped the suspect vehicle in the parking lot and arrested an adult female for theft. The driver of the vehicle was found to have a felony Hennepin County warrant, as well as a gross misdemeanor Isanti County warrant. Upon search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located. The 29-year-old male driver was arrested and transported to the Hennepin County Jail for 5th Degree possession of a controlled substance and his warrants. The 27-year-old female was released at the scene with a citation for misdemeanor theft.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Officers and Rogers Fire were dispatched to a snowmobile on fire on the regional trail south of Laurel Creek development. Officer located the snowmobile fully engulfed. No one was injured.
Officers were dispatched to Kohl’s for a possible theft in progress. The suspect attempted to pay with a business check that was later found out to be forged. The cashier refused the check so the suspect left. Suspect was westbound on I-94 when an officer stopped him for speed and questioned the multiple checks found in passenger seat. Officers looked into checks and they were found to be forged. Officers also found two narcotics pipes. The 31-year-old male was arrested for forgery and transported to Hennepin County jail.
