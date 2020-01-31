Tuesday, Jan. 21
The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Sunday, Jan. 26.
Officers came across a three car crash blocking the right south bound lane of Main Street north of I-94. Two vehicles were moved to a nearby gas station and one vehicle was towed from a mechanical failure. This was the second crash in that area and was believed to be caused by black ice from stationary traffic during morning rush hour.
An 18-year-old male was cited following a three car crash at southbound Main Street exit to 141st Ave.
Officers were dispatched Holiday in regards to an unwanted party who was yelling at employees and customers and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and located the male outside the building as it was determined he was intoxicated. Detox facilities were full and the male had nobody in the area to care for him. The male stated he was feeling ill due to drinking and requested an ambulance. Ambulance arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
A 66-year-old woman was cited for stop sign violation following a two-car crash at Main and Territorial.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Officers were dispatched to a theft of mail at Cypress Street. Reporting party stated his daughter witnessed a vehicle pull up to their mailbox and remove letters from the mailbox. Witness was able to get a license plate from the suspect vehicle. Case forwarded to the Rogers Police Department Detectives Unit.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Officer was dispatched to a theft at Graco in the city of Rogers. Reporting party stated her work credit card was compromised. Credit Card has been used numerous times.Case forwarded to the Rogers Police Department Detectives Unit.
Officers were dispatched to Gadwall Lane for a physical domestic incident. The reporting party stated she had been struck and the suspect, her husband, was leaving the residence in a black SUV. While responding to the incident, officers located the fleeing vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Through the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest the 31-year-old male for domestic assault. The male was transported to the Hennepin County Jail.
Officer stopped vehicle for expired tabs (August 2019). Officer learned the driver was revoked and had an active Wright County Warrant. Small amount of marijuana was located in the vehicle. William Gurneau, 43, issued a citation and arrested on the Wright County Warrant. Male was turned over to a Wright County Deputy.
Friday, Jan. 24
Officer observed a vehicle on northbound Main Street/141st Avenue driving at a high rate of speed, passing other vehicles in a manner showing it was well over the posted speed limit. Radar was used which showed speeds up to 98 mph and passing other motorists northbound on Main Street. A traffic stop was made on Main Street just North of County Rd. 36 where the vehicle was finally caught up to at. The male admitted to driving 100 mph, and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The 64-year-old male was arrested for 4th Degree DWI. He was booked and released through the Rogers PD.
Officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint of a vehicle all over the road. Officer performed traffic stop on vehicle and field sobriety tests were performed. The 44-year-old male driver showed signs of impairment and driver was arrested for DWI. Driver booked and transported to Jail for 3rd Degree DWI.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint of a driver drinking beer behind the wheel. Officer also observed driving conduct. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to smell of an alcoholic beverage, had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. The 45-year-old male driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail for 2nd Degree DWI, driving after revocation and open container. The vehicle was also held for forfeiture.
Officer stopped a vehicle showing impound plates for alcohol at Man and I-94. The 37-year-old female driver was found to be cancelled inimical to public safety. She was arrested and booked at the Rogers Police Department where she was then issued a citation and released.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Officers responded to a vehicle fire on the interstate. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to the semi driver that already moved the vehicle off the roadway and put out the fire that came from a trailer tire. Officers provided tow and repair resources before clearing when State Patrol arrived on scene.
