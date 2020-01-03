The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Dec. 29.
Monday, Dec. 23
Officers were called to a suspicious person in the area of Norbert Weber Drive and Madison Circle. Officers spoke with the Reporting Party who stayed in the area and gave further information identifying a white male with a beard, wearing black shoes and a black hoodie and acting strangely. A family was seen walking in the area who were spoken to and corroborated a suspicious male they advised was acting strangely who went into a residence on Madison Ci. Officers made contact with a homeowner at a specific address the male was last seen at, who confirmed his 26 year old son was visiting for the holidays and was out for a walk. He advised he would take care of checking on his son, instead of us (the Police) but that he didn’t observe any concerns and thought it was odd he was called in on. He was advised we would be in the area if we were needed, but that 2 separate people had identified these “odd” behaviors.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Officers dispatched to one unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR. North Memorial Ambulance responded, and patient was declared deceased. Hennepin County Crime Lab responded for photographs. Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office notified and did not respond.
Dispatched to one in seizure in the 14500 block of Edgewood Rd. Patient was not responsive upon arrival. Officers provided high flow oxygen to the patient and transferred care to North Ambulance and Rogers Fire. Officers and fire were later called back by ambulance personnel, as the male went into full cardiac arrest in the ambulance. Paramedics transported the male to North Memorial.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Officer observed vehicle backed into handicap spot with no permit visible. Male tried to leave once he saw officer. Male stated he was waiting for his wife and was initially parked in front of the store and briefly moved here. Male admitted that neither he nor his wife had a disability permit. Officer issued the 56-year-old male a citation for parking where signs prohibit in lieu of a citation for parking in a handicap spot.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Officers were dispatched to shots heard north of the residence at Territorial Road. Officers searched the area, nothing found and the caller did not answer his phone or return a call back to Officers.
Officer was dispatched to a theft at Kohl’s that occurred within the past 20 minutes. Officer met with loss prevention and learned that an adult male had taken a vacuum off the shelf and tried to return it. When denied the return, the male left the store with the unpaid for item.
Officers responded to Kohl’s on a report of a theft in progress. Loss prevention apprehended a shoplifter and recovered stolen clothing items valued at $159. Officers met with the subject in the loss prevention office and obtained a statement and issued a citation for misdemeanor theft -shoplifting. The 40-year-old male subject was released at the scene.
