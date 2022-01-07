Monday, Dec. 27
An officer came across a package near the roadway located in the 20000 block Goldenrod Lane. Package was not damaged or opened. Officer determined the wind earlier in the day had blown it from the front step near the roadway.
Officers were dispatched to a theft from auto where the stereo system and AC controls/volume controls were taken from a truck located in the 14000 block on Main St.
Officer was dispatched to call a tenant at a Rogers apartment complex located in the 20000 block on County Road 81. She reported fresh damage to her vehicle parked in the lot unoccupied. The damage occurred after the snowfall overnight, possibly related to snow removal contract for the building.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
An unoccupied car parked in lot next to strip mall and all businesses were closed located in the 14000 block on James Road. The car had been left unlocked and the rear passenger side door was wide open, and it had been snowing. Unable to contact owner.
Rogers Police responded to assist State Patrol on a call of a possible roll over crash on I-94 near the Crow River. The crash scene ended up being in Wright County. A single SUV had lost control and went off of the roadway, striking the median and landed on top of a metal guard rail.
Officer took a report on theft of fuel located in the 21000 block on Diamond Lake Road. Officer was able to get in contact with registered owner and the bill was paid.
Officer was dispatched to a vehicle partially in the ditch and partially blocking on the eastbound I-94 ramp from southbound Main St. Officer located the motorist at the base of the ramp stuck partially obstructing the final turn in the clover leaf.
Rogers PD was asked by MSP to assist for a multi-vehicle crash westbound I-94 just west of Main St. Officer arrived and located three individual incidents. Rogers handled one crash involving a vehicle into a semitrailer. No injuries. The secondary crash, both vehicles were towed. No injuries. The third incident was a black pickup truck which lost control into the median and recovered. He did not request any assistance and was uninjured.
Officers were dispatched to mail for businesses on Rogers Drive that had been found in the ditch on Hwy. 10 in Elk River. Mail was returned to businesses.
Officers responded to assist Corcoran Police with a house fire located in the 23000 block on Meadow Creek Drive. Multiple fire units police agencies came to assist in putting out the fire.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Officer was dispatched to a hit and run accident report phone call located in the 21000 block on John Milless Drive. Officers were advised that there were no injuries or damage to the vehicle. Officer attempted to make contact with the reporting party multiple times by phone, but was unable to do so. The call notes indicated a license plate involved in the incident. Officer was able to locate a phone number for the other party involved. The other party denied being involved in a hit and run or an overall accident. The other party stated he was only in Rogers for a short time and did not come into contact with anyone. Officer spoke with the reporting party Dec. 30. The reporting party stated there was no damage to her vehicle, but wanted to report the incident.
Officer was dispatched to a parking complaint at the Rogers High School located in the 21000 block on 141st Ave. Due to weather conditions, many vehicles were illegally parked. Officer spoke to the reporting party who’s brother was blocked in by two vehicles. Officer was able to contact one vehicle owner to move. Announcements were made inside of the school to those who parked illegally to move their vehicle before getting towed.
Rogers Police assisted State Patrol on a property damage accident blocking traffic on eastbound I-94 near Brockton Lane.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Officer dispatched to a phone call regarding a theft from auto report located in the 21000 block on 141st Ave. Victim stated that clothing was stolen out of his unlocked vehicle.
Friday, Dec. 31
Officer came upon a stalled vehicle in the middle of the roadway located in the 12100 block on Main St. Vehicle was dead and had a tow en route. Officers assisted in pushing the vehicle by hand onto the shoulder.
Officer dispatched to a found dog with a black collar, but no tags located by the 21800 block on Industrial Court. The female husky puppy was found near Vincent Woods Apartments. Party that found the dog advised that they would hold onto it and provided their contact information to be given out if the owner was identified.
Officer assisted with a stalled vehicle at a business in the 13100 block of Main St. Officer was able to jump start drivers vehicle battery.
Officer received information regarding road debris on I-94 near Main Street. State was advised.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Officer responded to a no pay at a business in the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road S. Officer was made aware of the license plate which registered to a party living near Rogers. Officers made contact with driver at his home. Driver stated he told the employee what pump he had used to fuel his vehicle. Driver stated employee must not have charged him. Driver paid for fuel.
Dispatched to vehicle in the ditch located by 129th Ave. and Aspen. Vehicle was not a traffic hazard.
Officer observed an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch located by Sylvan Lake Road and Park Drive. Vehicle damaged two county signs and sustained heavy damage.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Officer located a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Main St./Diamond Lake Road S. As officer was turning around, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, east I-94. Officer never activated emergency lights and did not pursue the vehicle. State Patrol helicopter obtained visual and the occupants were taken into custody in Minneapolis after ramming numerous squads and a pursuit. No Rogers charges.
Officer located a vehicle in the ditch for Dayton PD located by Dayton Industrial Blvd. and Brockton Lane.
Officers dispatched to a vehicle driving in circles in the parking lot of a business in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road S. Officers located individuals who stated a friend crashed their car into a pole and fled. Officer provided lights for a vehicle with a dead battery located by 134th Ave. and Rogers Drive.
Officer responded to a property damage accident near the intersection of Main St. and Interstate 94 ramp. No injuries were apparent and both vehicles remained operable.
Monday, Jan. 3
Officer observed a running occupied vehicle with its blinker on in the parking lot of a hotel located in the 20000 block on 135th Ave. Officer made contact with registered owner who was sleeping and hit blinker with foot. Officers learned of recent probation alert the subject was put on of concern in relation to the male’s occupied location.
