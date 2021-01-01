Monday, Dec. 14
While patrolling, an officer noticed a vehicle parked at a closed church near the 12800 block of Tucker Road. The driver stated she was upset and decided to leave her residence for a while. The officer learned the driver was a juvenile and contacted parents.
Officer was dispatched to the 13600 block of Twilight Trail for what was described as an ongoing loud music (neighbor problem). The complainant spoke about juvenile behavior issues from her adult neighbor retaliating against her for making noise while completing home flooring projects and that repeated banging and loud music on the shared walls was the retaliation she received. Officer attempted to speak to neighbor who was discourteous, said officers were unfair and blamed her neighbor for banging and noise also. Documentation only at this time with warnings due to this being the first official initial complaint.
Cattle on roadway. Officer arrived and cattle were back in designated area.
CSO was dispatched to a barking dog complaint. CSO made contact with RP who stated this has been an issue for several days. CSO made contact with the animal owner and issued a verbal warring for the animal noise.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Officer called to a theft of a trailer report from business in the 14300 block of James Road.
Officer assisted Corcoran with locating a missing female. Officers located the missing female and she was transported to the hospital.
Rogers Officer assisted Dayton PD on a call of suspicious persons running through a field on Diamond Lake RD Near Diamond Lake Trail. The officer located a pickup truck parked in the field by the lake and there was an adult male and two juveniles who were ice skating on the lake. Info was passed on to the Dayton officer.
Officers responded to a theft that recently occurred at a business on the 21000 block of 141st Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
CSO was dispatched to an Assist Police. CSO called the RP who stated that her neighbor to the rear of her home, across the pond was putting up flood lights that are shining in her home. CSO attempted to locate the home across the pond but the lights were off. CSO told RP to call back when the lights were on. No further action.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Officers were dispatched to the report of a juvenile female claiming to be a runaway from out of state who approached a resident in the 13700 block of Widgeon Lane. The female was last seen on foot west of the residence. After extensive area checks, the female was located inside of a building speaking with someone else she was seeking assistance from. Assistance was provided, along with resources of help and a return to her father.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Officers were dispatched to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence in the 21000 block of Norbert Weber Lane. Officers arrived on scene and found Rogers Fire handling. No further action.
Rogers Police Department was advised of a found dog, white and brown Pointer in the 14200 block of Raspberry Drive. Reporting party indicated she would keep the dog until owner is located. Police Department was advised owner was located. No further action.
While heading to a business in the 11700 block of Justen Circle as part of an investigation for a possible theft. Officers were simultaneously dispatched to the same business for a theft from a vehicle. The business was reporting the theft of a catalytic converter stolen from a company vehicle.
Friday, Dec. 18
Officers were dispatched to a business in the 21000 block of South Diamond Lake Road for a hold up alarm. Officers met with employees who stated a party entered the store and took a box of ibuprofen and attempted to grab cigarettes before exiting the store.
Dispatched to check welfare of driver sleeping in vehicle. Officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and searched the vehicle. Officers found .1 gram of brown powdery substance that field tested positive for heroin. Driver was arrested and booked at Hennepin County Jail. Vehicle towed by Burda’s Towing.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Officers were called to conduct a welfare check/attempt to locate on a truck driver who was not heard from since the previous day. Officers located the occupied semi at a business they were alerted to check for him at. He was confirmed to be okay and contacted his employer without any further assistance or issues. Officers cleared afterwards.
A suspicious activity and area check request was requested by a male who was hiding in his vehicle with concerns over other vehicles in the lot that may be following him. Report will be sent to out of state jurisdiction due to confirmation with others about activity the male was concerned about related to drug activity.
A gas company called requesting Rogers Fire while they were working on a gas leak inside of an apartment building. Rogers Fire handled the call.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Officers responded to a theft at a business in the 21400 block of 141st Ave N. Officers located the suspect vehicle at another business and detained both parties. Through investigation, it was found the male driver was involved in numerous recent thefts, and he admitted to such through Mirandized Statements. The suspects will be formally charged out of custody. The female party involved today was found to have a warrant for her arrest. She was issued a new court date and also released with a citation for misdemeanor theft.
Officer ran a routine check on a license plate that showed the RO to have a misdemeanor Hennepin County Warrant. Officer located the suspect inside of the store. He was issued a new court date and released.
