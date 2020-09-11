Monday, Aug. 24
Officers responded to a call of neighbor trouble at a residence on Superior Drive. Multiple residents complained about a neighbor who was knocking on doors and asking unusual questions.
Officers were dispatched to a phone call regarding a criminal sexual conduct report that possibly occurred in Rogers.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
A 37-year-old male driver was stopped for an obstructed license plate. Officer could smell the odor of raw marijuana coming from vehicle. Driver produced approximately 6 grams stored in a glass jar. Officer searched the vehicle and found nothing more. Citation issued for possession of 1.4 or more grams.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
An officer provided direct enforcement in the area of Main Street and South Diamond Lake Road due to vehicles blocking intersection due to high traffic levels.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Officers responded to a residence regarding a noise complaint and neighbor dispute on the 13000 block of Dahlia Drive. It was found one neighbor had caused damage to another’s garage door. The parties agreed to take care of the situation on their own.
An officer was dispatched to a business located in the 20800 block of Rogers Drive for a forgery report. An array of counterfeit bills totaling $40 was attempted to be passed by a female customer at the business to pay for a transaction.
An officer ran a vehicle registration check on a car parked in the parking lot of a business located in the 13500 block of Rogers Drive. The 29-year-old registered owner had a felony warrant out of Hennepin County. The male was detained and the warrant was confirmed.
An officer responded to a disturbance on Mallard Way. Officer found that a juvenile’s house was TP’d by other juveniles who the complainant knew. The officer was able to make contact with a juvenile suspects parent who advised she would handle the matter.
An officer observed a vehicle operating without headlights and driving over the center line at South Diamond Lake Road and Northdale Blvd. The 42-year-old male driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI. The driver was booked and released to a sober, responsible party.
Friday, Aug. 28
A School Resource Officer was contacted by school administration in regards to an Instagram account that someone had reported to be bullying on the 21000 block of 141st Ave. SRO did report the page and advised the school administration of the findings.
An officer was dispatched to the 19000 block of Territorial Road for a theft report. Officer made contact with the reporting party by phone who wanted to report the theft of a Trump sign from his yard.
Officers were dispatched to a female that was stumbling out of a bar and got in a vehicle, driving away on the 21400 block of 156th Ave. Squads were in the area relatively quickly, but the vehicle was not located. No follower per dispatch.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Officers were dispatched to the 13800 block for a possible impaired driver. Officers made contact with the 50-year-old female driver and smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person. The driver refused standard field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
CSO was given information on a lost dog on the 27100 lock of Territorial Road. Dog was found by reporting party at the gun club and was reunited with owner.
Officers were dispatched to a loud party in the 13100 block of Aspen Drive. Officers found a bachelorette party was occurring with a DJ in the backyard.
An officer responded to a damage to property report on Fawn Trail. Complainant stated someone drove through his yard that was attending a party at the neighbors.
Sunday, Aug. 30
An officer stopped a vehicle for lane violations at exit 205 from westbound I-94. Upon contact, officer noted a methamphetamine pipe in plain view. A search of the vehicle located ammunition. The 62-year-old male driver was a convicted felon, barring the possession of ammunition. The driver was formally charged with felon in possession of ammunition.
K9 was requested to assist Maple Grove PD on a narcotics sniff at I-94 and 105th Lane in Maple Grove. K9 Zeus alerted on the vehicle. Suspected Heroin, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle. Two adults were taken into custody.
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious act at an elementary school on the 14000 block of Orchid Ave.
Monday, Aug. 31
An officer was dispatched to a Rogers retail store on the 20800 block of Rogers Drive concerning financial transaction card fraud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.