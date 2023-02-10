Monday, Jan. 30
- An officer observed two vehicles running near a closed construction site on Marsh View Blvd. Officer IDed both parties. Stated they were jumping a vehicle that did not start earlier in the day.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Dispatched to a gas odor at a residence on the 13000 block of Rose Drive. Officer arrived on scene and found that the meter was very obviously leaking. Fire chief arrived on scene shortly after and was able to shut the gas off, preventing any further leakage. CenterPoint energy responded and handled.
- A vehicle cut through a police scene, despite arrow sticks and squads diverting traffic at Main St. and I-94. This caused a tow driver to be in an unsafe position. The 30-year-old driver had the wrong rear plate (old plate) displayed on the vehicle. Driver was cited for driving after suspension.
Thursday, Feb. 2
- An officer ran a routine registration check and found a party related with the vehicle to have a felony warrant for fifth degree drugs at Main St. and 147th Ave. Officer was able to identify the passenger as the wanted party and made a traffic stop. The 26-year-old female was taken into custody for her warrant and transported to Hennepin County Jail. The 46-year-old driver was issued citation for driving after cancellation.
- An officer was dispatched to a gas odor at residential complex on the 21200 block of John Milless Drive. Officer was cleared by fire on arrival.
- An officer dispatched to a fuel spill at business located on the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road. Officer spoke with staff and guided fire to spill.
Friday, Feb. 3
- A home owner had sounding fire alarms that he could not get to shut off, despite nothing inside the home appearing to show any concern. Many varying age fire alarms were located in the home including low battery and detectors displaying a non-functional appearance. Rogers Fire responded and concluded talks with the home owner on replacing these alarms.
- An officer and Rogers Fire responded to gray smoke coming from behind an apartment complex on the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. Upon arrival, officer did not observe a fire of any sort. Rogers Fire arrived and advised there was no fire but instead exhaust coming from the building due to cold temperatures.
- An officer responded to a theft from auto report on the 21100 block of John Milless Drive.
- An officer working TZD stopped a vehicle for equipment violations at Main Street and I-94 and was alerted that the driver had a misdemeanor warrant out of Martin County with a cash bail. The 24-year-old driver obtained cash bail and was released with receipt, along with a citation for driving after suspension and no insurance.
- An officer working TZD ran a plate at a business in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road. Vehicle had a KOPS alert for a felony theft out of Eagan with a stop and ID flag. Officer watched as suspect entered vehicle and officer blocked suspect in. Suspect fled on foot and was caught and tackled by officer. The vehicle the suspect was in was stolen. Suspect gave officer false name and had a confirmed theft from Kohls. The 35-year-old suspect was booked at Hennepin County Jail for local charges and several warrants.
Saturday, Feb. 4
- A 43-year-old driver was stopped for expired (December 2022) tabs displayed at Main Street and South Diamond Lake Road. Driver lived at address in Minnesota for three years but did not have a MN driver’s license or ID from another state. Citation issued for no license. Warning issued for tabs as new ones were eventually found in the vehicle.
- A 25-year-old driver was stopped for expired October 2022 tabs at South Diamond Lake Road and Commerce Blvd. Driver revoked. Driver cited for expired tabs and warning for driving after revocation.
- A citation was issued to a 31-year-old for May 2022 tabs on vehicle. MDC also confirmed it was expired.
- A citation was issued to a 48-year-old for driving after revocation at Main Street and South Diamond Lake Road. Driver was advised not to drive.
Sunday, Feb. 5
- Officers responded to a CO alarm at a residential building on the 21000 block of John Milless Drive. Officers arrived and found building maintenance on scene speaking with the alarm company. Rogers Fire arrived and handled.
- An officer received information on a lost dog that had been located on the 21000 block of Goldenrod Lane. Dog was returned to owner.
