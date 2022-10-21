Sunday, Oct. 9
- Officers responded to a house fire on the 11000 block of Tilton Trail. Fire was minimal and put out upon our arrival. Fire department handled call.
Monday, Oct. 10
- Officer dispatched to a damage to property report in the 13000 block of Brookside Trail. Officer met with the caller who advised a window to his vehicle was smashed out.
- Officer dispatched to a fire alarm at an apartment building in the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. Off-duty FD officer on scene advised burnt food and no flame. Officer canceled.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
- Officers notified of a fire hydrant leaking in the area of 129th Avenue and Brenly Way. Public Works was notified and are aware of the situation. Advised there is a main water break in the area and should be repaired the next day.
Thursday, Oct. 13
- Officers assisted Brooklyn Park PD in attempt to locate a missing person. Officers checked surrounding area where the last known phone ping was in Rogers. Brooklyn Park PD advised Officers they had located the individual.
Friday, Oct. 14
- Officers dispatched to an electric fireplace smoking inside of a residence on the 12400 block of Waterside Court. Rogers Fire handled.
- CSO removed multiple tires that rolled into the street from a nearby business and placed them back on the business’s property on the 21800 block of Diamond Lake Road.
Saturday, Oct. 15
- Assisted the State Patrol by locating a suspect vehicle in a gun-pointing incident which occurred on the Interstate. A high-risk stop was conducted at 141st Ave. and Raspberry Drive. The driver was turned over to the State Patrol for questioning and investigation.
- Officers responded to the report of a catalytic converter theft from a local business on the 14000 block of James Road.
- Officers dispatched to the area of Goldenrod Lane and Fletcher Drive for a report of three juveniles shooting a BB gun, possibly at street signs. Officers located juveniles and located BB gun that was ditched. All juveniles cited for ordinance violation and released to a parent.
Sunday, Oct. 16
- Officers responded to the 20200 block of Rogers Drive for a report of shopping cart corrals overturned. Officers and reporting party helped fix the corrals.
- An animal owner who lost their beagle from a call Oct. 15 left voicemail for CSO that the dog has safely returned home.
