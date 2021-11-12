Monday, Nov. 1
An officer was dispatched to call a homeowner concerning a deceased opossum located in his back yard. He was advised the city doesn’t have a program for removal from private property. He was advised to contact trash hauler to see if it’s permitted in trash or to move it to a remote area of the yard.
Officers were dispatched to a hit utility pole with wires down at the intersection of Willandale and 141st Ave. Semi pulling a gravel shoot making a left turn hit the utility pole. Officers gathered information from driver and provided information to involved parties. Fire and the utility company advised.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
CSO/CEO received a complaint of a dog at large acting aggressive this morning. CSO spoke with complainant to get more info. CSO/CEO spoke with animal owner and advised. They do have invisible fence but the collar was not on this morning. Animal owner stated he would make sure his dog is either chained up or wearing its collar.
An officer was dispatched to found rifle casings in a yard. Officer met with a male, who was neighbors with the person whose yard the casings were found in. He stated that his neighbor gave them to him and advised that he had seen someone on his ring camera over night walk through his yard and drop the casings. Officer attempted to speak with the homeowner, but did not get a response. There were no shootings, or shots reported in this area.
Officers responded to a fire near a business on the 13000 block of Rogers Drive. When officers arrived, they learned a tire blew on a semi truck as they were pulling into the parking lot causing smoke and flames from the tire. Rogers Fire responded.
Friday, Nov. 5
An officer was dispatched to a gas odor at a residence in the 13100 Block of Gray Fox Trail. When officers arrived, residents had evacuated. Rogers Fire Department arrived on scene.
Saturday, Nov. 6
CSO assisted in a holiday toy event for a local retailer by escorting Santa to the event.
Sunday, Nov. 7
A resident and hunting party group contacted law enforcement for a wounded deer they shot, in which they tracked to a residence just into Corcoran located in the 23600 block by 109th Ave. The parties had questions on next steps to take. On arrival, and later Corcoran PD arrival it was determined that the deer had moved across multiple properties and could not be located.
A home owner in the 14300 block of Dehnsfield Road reported hearing gun shots for about one hour that were rapid in succession at times. At the time of the last shot heard, a round was heard/felt whizzing past someone outside of the home and into an open garage door, where it impacted property inside. The round ricocheted inside, with the bullet landing on the floor for easy retrieval. HCSO CSI was summoned and an area check was conducted.
Monday, Nov. 8
Officers were dispatched to an accident with unknown injuries and the report of a jack-knifed trailer that was blocking the fly-over of I-94 onto northbound Main Sreet. Officers located the vehicle with a female asleep inside in the passengers side that was slow to wake. She indicated the driver ran out of gas and walked to a gas station. Officers on scene p/up the motorist from the nearby gas station and assisted to clear the intersection. The Driver was sent on his way with a verbal warning for irresponsibly running out of fuel and stopping on a highway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.