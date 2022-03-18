Monday, March 7
- Officer responded to a two vehicle crash which occurred on 141st Avenue at Main Street. Both vehicles were relocated to a nearby gas station. Drivers exchanged information and case number was provided at a later time as CAD was not pushing calls to RMS. Photos of damage were taken. Unit 1 had exited northbound Hwy. 101 at 141st Ave. and was awaiting a green light for westbound 141st. Unit 2 was stopped in traffic westbound 141st Ave. left lane for traffic backup, having cleared the previous intersection. Unit 1 proceeded into the left lane upon the green light after the vehicle, a truck hauling a trailer, cleared the lane forward. According to driver of Unit 1 he did not see Unit 2 behind the truck and trailer and presumed it had run a red light. The driver of unit 2 later provided a overlay drawing on an image of the intersection showing her position. Drivers confirmed no injuries.
- Officer dispatched to a theft of catalytic converters from three trucks at a business in the 14100 block of Northdale Boulevard.
Tuesday, March 8
- Officer responded to a theft report at a business in the 21900 block of Diamond Lake Road S.
Wednesday, March 9
- Officer observed a property damage accident involving two vehicles, occur in a parking lot of a business in the 21500 block of S Diamond Lake Road. Officer observed a vehicle at a stop sign, put the vehicle in reverse and slowly back up into the vehicle behind him. Driver 1 stated a vehicle had sped in front of him and wanted to back up to get out of the way. Driver 1 vehicle did not appear to have any damage. Driver 2 vehicle had minor damage to the front bumper. Driver 2 did not appear to need assistance, but wanted information for insurance purposes. An accident exchange form was given.
- CSO/CEO took information from an animal owner reporting her 16 month old yellow lab missing located in the 23600 block 133rd Court. He is wearing a black shock collar. If someone calls in with Bo in custody it is okay to release her info to them.
Thursday, March 10
- Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint at a residence in the 24000 block of 135th Ave. in Rogers. The homeowner was spoken to about the music, who appeared to understand the noise related issue after some explanation.
- Officer responded to assist Dayton PD on a rollover with a party possibly trapped inside located in the 17000 block Diamond Lake Road S. Upon arrival, party was out and okay.
- Officer responded to a theft of a license plate at a business in the 22600 block of Industrial Blvd.
Friday, March 11
- Dispatched to a traffic altercation that occurred on Main Street at Diamond Lake Road S. The reporting party admittedly almost caused a crash and once at the light, was confronted by one of the involved parties who threw a can of liquid at her vehicle, got out of his vehicle to retrieve the can, and poured the rest of its contents out on the vehicle. This caused another motorist to get involved to diffuse the situation. The suspect who threw the can was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Reported theft of two portable heaters from construction site located in the 12500 block Rachael Drive.
Saturday, March 12
- A noise violation related to loud music was called in located in the 19300 block Creekside Trail. The noise could not be checked into right away due to other priority calls, but even upon later return to the call location, music could be heard from a TV within 50 ft of a sleeping location and in violation of city ordinance. The home owner disagreed and spoke about how he feels harassed by a specific neighbor. He was advised that the sound does travel and it could be heard a distance away. Verbal issued. BWC on. - Officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle violation near County Road 81 and Dayton Parkway located in the block of County Road 81 and Interstate 94. Driver had a warrant and was arrested on scene.
Sunday, March 13
- Officers were called to suspicious activity involving an occupied vehicle parked in front of a residence. Contact was made with the male inside and a criminal act was determined to have been interrupted.
- K9 responded to assist Maple Grove PD on a burglary of critical infrastructure located in the 10100 block Fernbrook Lane, Maple Grove. K9 Zeus was deployed and assisted in taking a suspect into custody inside of a fenced perimeter. Maple Grove K9 took another suspect into custody outside of the fence. S
- Officers observed two people pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise off property of the business located in the 21500 block Diamond Lake Road. Officers verified the subjects had purchased the items as the Officer returned the cart. The subjects were transported to a nearby gas station. Officers were called to an emergency call before identification was verified.
