The following contains a sample of calls reported by Rogers Police from Monday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 24.
Monday, Nov. 18
Officer was dispatched to the hit and run report that occurred on Main Street near I-94. Driver of suspect vehicle rear ended reporting party and failed to stop.
Officer responded to a Rogers RV sales and service business for a theft report. Officer spoke with an employee who reported a customer’s RV camper trailer was stolen from the lot. The business has checked inventory and confirmed it to be missing. The trailer was taken between Nov. 11 and 16. Officer contacted the owner, Chanhassen resident, and met with him obtaining a signed stolen report on the trailer.
Officer took a theft report from CVS that occurred Oct. 23. Arrested was a 28-year-old male.
Officer took a theft report in the 20900 block of Peony Lane at a new construction home. Homeowner had aluminum deck rails delivered to the home and had them stored inside. When he checked on the home over the weekend the railings were missing. Party had checked with contractor to check if anyone had moved the material before calling police. Loss of material is more than $3,000.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Dispatched to a theft in progress at Kohl’s. Suspect stole a vacuum valued at $664 and other miscellaneous clothing. Total value was $803. Officers located suspect vehicle and stopped vehicle. Vicki Lance, 41, was arrested for the theft of the items and for outstanding felony warrants. Prior criminal history enhanced theft from gross misdemeanor to felony. A 33-year-old man was cited. Vehicle towed.
Friday, Nov. 22
Officer observed a car crash that occurred in front of officer at Main and Diamond Lake. A 28-year-old male was cited.
Dispatched to a drunk problem at a business in the 12100 block of Brockton Lane. Upon arrival, it was determined the patient was not having a stroke. Female was transported to North Maple Grove on a welfare hold by North Ambulance.
Reporting party received a fake check in the mail for $2450. A letter accompanied the check asking reporting party to cash the check and use $2100 to purchase Walmart gift cards. The letter told reporting party to photograph the gift cards and text pictures to a phone number. Reporting party did not cash the check or follow any instructions.
Reporting party said unknown suspects stole aluminum rims from a box truck, a catalytic converter was stolen from a truck, and two batteries were stolen from a truck at 13830 Northdale Blvd. The thefts occurred over the last two months. Reporting party requested extra patrol.
Saturday, Nov. 23
A 27-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct at the 22800 block of Orchid Ave.
Officers were dispatched to the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. for two unwanted males. Officers arrived on scene and met with the reporting party who stated the males had caused a problem the previous evening while in the pool area. The reporting party stated he thought the males were escorted off the property the previous evening and were no longer allowed at the location. The two males were not currently causing any disturbance and were not trespassed from the property. Officers did not contact the two males.
Officers responded to the area of Territorial and Main Street for an impaired male who was found passed out on the side of the roadway. Officers spoke with the male who admitted to being an alcoholic and wished to have help for his issues. North Ambulance was requested for a voluntary transport to the hospital.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Officer was dispatched to the 20000 block of South Diamond Lake Road for a theft of a wallet from a vehicle. Officer arrived on scene and learned the victim’s rear driver’s door window was punched out and his wallet was taken. The reporting party stated his credit cards were used at a local business in Rogers a short time later.
