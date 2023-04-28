Monday, April 17
- Officers responded to a road rage incident where two drivers were involved in a minor property damage accident and ended up getting into a physical altercation on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Drivers were separated and both declined medical attention.
Tuesday, April 18
- An officer conducted a traffic stop for a brake light out at Main St. and 141st Ave. Officer learned there was no insurance on the vehicle, which was the fourth time that offence was committed by the driver in the past 10 years. The 35-year-old driver was placed under arrest and paraphernalia was found on his person.
- An officer responded to a complaint of a suspicious person who was seen walking around Hassan Elementary. Staff confronted the man, who claimed he was looking to refill his water bottles. Staff reported that the same man was seen looking under cars in the parking lot on a prior date. An officer located the man walking. The man claimed that he worked at a restaurant in the area and was waiting for a ride home. He said he went for a walk and admitted to stopping at the elementary school because he was looking for water. He was advised that people were very concerned and was asked to stay away from the school.
Wednesday, April 19
- A motorist lost a 500 pound load of metal objects in the roadway on a turn at Main St. and I-94. The motorist was assisted and spoken to about not adequately strapping down the load including having protection for the straps.
- An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint regarding vehicles driving through his yard due to the road being closed from flooding on the 24600 block of 141st Ave.
Thursday, April 20
- Officers were dispatched to the area of 129th Avenue and Gray Fox Trail for water on the roadway. Public works was contacted to place signs to warn motorists.
- Officers dispatched to an abandoned vehicle left in a driveway on Brockton Lane. Officer contacted registered owner who advised he was having car problems and it quit in the callers driveway. Officer relayed info to caller.
Friday, April 21
- An officer on patrol in the 21100 block of 134th Avenue observed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen out of the city the day prior. Officer ran the plate and confirmed that the vehicle was in fact stolen. The vehicle was unoccupied and was towed back to the Rogers Police Department.
Saturday, April 22
- A male was seen by his vehicle pitching something brown out into a grassy area nearby on private property on the 20000 block of David Koch Ave. The male drove away and was stopped. He was determined to be releasing a trapped squirrel from his home.
- Officers participated in a community drug take-back event to assist in adequate and safe disposal of unwanted/unused prescription drugs and OTC medications.
- An officer was on patrol on the 21600 block of Diamond Lake Road South, when an occupant of a vehicle was observed hunched over in the back seat. The officer walked up to the car and saw drug paraphernalia inside. It was found that the occupant was using narcotics. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested and gave the officer a name of another person. The officer obtained the suspects real name and was alerted to nine warrants for their arrest. The person was arrested and booked at Hennepin County Jail.
Sunday, April 23
- An officer took a car theft report on the 13600 block of Commerce Boulevard. Vehicle was last seen April 21st at 1600 hours. Vehicle entered as stolen.
- Officers were dispatched to an unwanted party parked in front of a residence. Officers were requested to trespass the male from the property. A trespass form was completed.
- An officer assisted Public Work’s employee with road closure and early warning on 147th Avenue near Frederic Road. Roadway was half covered with water and is a safety concern for the night time hours. Road signs may be moved the next day dependent upon water levels.
- A recovered stolen vehicle in Brooklyn Park. Officer stood by while Crime Lab processed a recovered stolen vehicle.
- Officers observed a subject walking down the center lane of traffic on the 20600 block of Diamond Lake Road with red and blue flashing lights mounted on his shoulder. Officer advised the subject to utilize the side walks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.