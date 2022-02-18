Tuesday, Feb. 8
- Officer ran a routine registration check showing the registered owner to be revoked located along Diamond Lake Road and Northdale Blvd. A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Northdale Blvd. and Diamond Lake Road South. Driver was found to have four previous convictions for no insurance and was arrested. Driver was booked at the Rogers Police Department and released with a citation.
- Officer was dispatched to meet a female at the PD concerning a verification she was instructed to go to Rogers PD. Officer learned from the Dayton resident that she has been speaking with a group who she believed to be associated with Publishers Clearing House for around two years. She stated they wanted her to come to RPD to get a verification stamp for a financial transaction. The female has been giving money to group representatives totaling what she believes to be several thousand dollars. Officer advised her that this is a scam and to stop communicating with the group. She was given the Dayton PD information and instructed to contact her financial institution. Officer also spoke with her sister, whom she lives with, instructing her to make sure she gets to Dayton PD ASAP.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
- Officer was dispatched to two lost dogs in a neighborhood located in the 20100 block Mallard Way. Officer located the dogs and helped reunite them with their owner.
- Officers responded to a bus driver that was assaulted on the exit ramp from Eastbound I94 to Main Street. The suspect fled on foot and was located at a nearby gas station. The suspect was ultimately arrested for 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct, as well as an additional charge of 4th degree assault for spitting in an officers eye during the arrest. The male was booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
Thursday, Feb. 10
- CSO was dispatched to several boxes in the roadway located by Rogers Drive and David Koch. CSO and officers cleared the boxes from the roadway and returned them to the FexEx distribution center.
- Officer observed a vehicle with expired registration traveling east on Diamond Lake Rd S. Officer was made aware by dispatch that the owner of the vehicle had a warrant. Officer conducted a traffic stop and found multiple violations on the driver who was the owner of the vehicle. The driver was brought back to the Rogers Police Department, booked and released with a citation.
Friday, Feb. 11
- On routine patrol there was a vehicle observed in the ditch and two other vehicles nearby that appeared to be involved in a potential PD accident located along Rogers Drive and 134th Ave. Upon further checking, a motorist was spoken to who admitted to driving in the ditch. No injuries or damage was observed, but she did not have a valid license.
- CSO was advised of a stall blocking at southbound Main Street and S. Diamond Lake Road. CSO made contact with the driver who thought her transmission was out.
- Officer responded to a theft report at a business in the 20200 block of Rogers Drive.
- Officer removed debris from middle of roadway located in the 13300 block of Oakwood Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 12
- Officer responded to assist Dayton Police Department on a property damage accident near Brockton Lane and 124th Ave. Officer provided lights and traffic control.
Sunday, Feb. 13
- Officers were dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch on I-94 that was transferred into State Patrol. A second call came in and updated that the vehicle was not on I-94. Vehicle was located off-road, unoccupied and had knocked down a sign near a roundabout on Brockton Lane/Territorial Road. Initial investigation shows the vehicle had been sold and not transferred properly, as the listed R/O was contacted and appears to be uninvolved.
- Officer received a call regarding a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence in the 19500 block of Harmony Ave. Rogers Fire Department handled the call.
- Officer working TZD stopped a vehicle for lane violations located along I-94 and West Broadway. Driver gave officer a false name of another person. Driver found to have a felony Hennepin County Warrant. Driver arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on the warrant, and a new charge of gross misdemeanor false information.
