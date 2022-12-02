Monday, Nov. 21
- An officer met with a resident at the police department about a fraudulent account that had been opened in her name.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
- An officer was dispatched to a report of a theft by swindle in which the victims lost $117,000 on the 14000 block of Raspberry Drive.
- CSO’s were notified of a opossum near the entrance of a school on the 20800 block of 141st Ave. CSO’s caught the animal and brought it to a nearby wooded area unharmed.
- Officers responded to a gas station in the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road South for a theft that just occurred. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with suspect and employees. It was decided the suspect would be issued a trespass form.
- Officers were asked by Wright County to assist with a perimeter of a suspect who may have crossed the Crow River. The suspect was in possession of a stolen vehicle and boat before he fled from deputies. Wright County called off the search after a K-9 track.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- While conducting a business check, a vehicle was observed making odd travel movements after seeing officer, to include driving around multiple businesses near I-94 and Main Street. The motorist rolled a stop sign and had a right rear brake light out, so a traffic stop was conducted. The 50-year-old motorist had a misdemeanor warrant out of Anoka County.
- Officer observed a Chrysler 300 with North Dakota plates parked on the south end of the parking lot of a closed bank on the 13500 block of Rogers Drive. A male exited the vehicle and walked around the side of the bank to the area of the ATM drive. Officer noticed a historical call on the MDC from Plymouth from Nov. 7, when a male was seen parking somewhere and then slowly waking over to a bank and then walking back. Information only. No contact with made.
Friday, Nov. 25
- Officer received information from a Wright County Deputy regarding a theft at a business in Rogers. Officer followed up with the business who advised that they were aware of the theft and would call to make a report at a later time.
- Officers dispatched to shots heard in the 13300 block of Oakwood Drive. Multiple residents reported hearing a volley of three shots in the area coming from the east. The initial RP reported that shotgun pellets may have struck another residence and that they observed geese flying overhead at the time of the shots. Officers thoroughly drove through the area, but did not hear any additional shots nor locate any hunters. Officer did not locate any pellets nor damage.
- An officer received return call from related 911 hangup. Mother had her children apologize for accidentally dialing 911 and wanted to thank officer for checking on them.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- Rogers Police and Fire responded to a business on the 19700 block of Rogers Drive for a vehicle that was on fire in a parking lot. Officers observed that a pickup truck had started on fire and the fire spread to two other vehicles that were parked next to it. No injuries were reported. The Rogers Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.
- Citation for speeding 82 mph in a 65 mph zone at Main Street and 141st Ave. A 41-year-old was cited.
- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speed at Main Street and Rouillard Ave. The odor of marijuana was present inside of the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Officer located numerous alcoholic containers, a small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Five of the 7 occupants cited for possession of alcohol by persons under 21.
Sunday, Nov. 27
- An officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for lane violations and found the vehicle to be full of juveniles out past curfew at Northdale Blvd. and 137th Ave. Driver cited for instructional permit violation and curfew. All others cited for curfew violations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.