Monday, Jan. 24 - Vehicle lost tire on roadway and blocking located by Main St. and Diamond Lake. Officer called private tow and stayed on scene until vehicle was moved.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 - Officer ran a routine registration check on a vehicle located in the 21000 block Commerce Blvd. The registered owner of the vehicle had a Dakota County warrant for counterfeiting fraud. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found owner was driving the vehicle. Driver was arrested on the warrant and his custody was transferred to Dakota County.
- Officer dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident on the Main Street bridge over I-94.
Wednesday, Jan. 26- CSO was dispatched to a vehicle partially blocking a lane/ramp, whose front bumper fell off located by Interstate 94 and Main St.
Thursday, Jan. 27 - Officers were dispatched to a PD accident where a driver entered the intersection of a four-way stop and did not see another vehicle in the intersection located by Brockton Lane and 141st.
- Officer spoke to a resident about suspicious activity happening in the 19500 block of Millpond Way around 1 a.m. Resident is requesting extra patrol in the neighborhood. Officer advised resident about neighborhood watch information and to contact 911 when resident observes these incidents.
- Officer received information from a Three Rivers Park Officer regarding a theft from auto located in the 21800 block Industrial Court. The victim had her phone and purse stolen. Phone was located near the intersection of Territorial Road and Wood Lane. The purse was not located.
- Reporting party said a license plate was stolen off of a vehicle located in the 12900 block Main St.
Friday, Jan. 28 - Officer removed debris from the middle of the road located by Diamond Lake Road S and Rogers Drive.
- Officer was dispatched to a theft of two bicycles from the apartment complex located in the 13000 block Commerce Blvd.
- CSO/CEO was made aware of an ongoing barking dog issue located in the 11900 block Sahara Circle. CSO left a message with the animal owner as there was nobody home when stopped by residence. Will have night CSO call as well and come up with a resolution.
- Officer observed an occupied suspicious vehicle with an out of state plate to the rear of the vehicle and an unknown plate to the front of the vehicle parked in a business parking lot located in the 21000 block Diamond Lake Road. The vehicle was parked at business where thefts are known to occur. Officers conducted a stop on the vehicle and spoke to both occupants and were advised they need to have two matching plates on a registered Minnesota vehicle.
- Officer observed a semi truck with hazards blocking the south ramp to Main St. from 36th Ave. Driver stated that there was problems with the trailer and brakes. Driver was able to move south of the location out of the traffic lane. Driver stated there was a tow on the way. No other assistance needed.
Sunday, Jan. 30 - Officers stopped out with a semi with its hazards on located in the 20500 block 141st Ave. The driver needed assistance finding an address. Officers had driver follow them to the location. No information was obtained for the semi or driver.
