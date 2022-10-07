Monday, Sept. 26
- Officer dispatched to a business located in the 11700 block of Justen Circle for a theft from auto report. Officer spoke with the business owner who advised the catalytic converter had been cut off of a company vehicle.
- Officer was notified by RFD of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 21000 block of Industrial Boulevard. The officer stopped the vehicle and a 27-year-old and 51-year-old were arrested and transported for active warrants.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
- Police and Fire responded to a report of a hit gas line on Basswood Lane. Constructions workers hit the line while working on the road, but were able to pinch the line to prevent a continued leak. Fire department personnel stayed on scene and Center Point Energy repaired the line.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
- Officers were dispatched to a vehicle fire with the motorist having already exited after running out of gas as he was near a gas station. His car had past fuel line work done on it, and is a possible reason for the vehicle fire. Rogers Fire extinguished the flames.
- Officers responded to a theft in progress at a business in the 21610 block of S Diamond Lake Road. Officers located the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop. Officers located the stolen item inside the vehicle and found the driver to not have a valid license. The 54-year-old suspect was issued a citation.
- Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a lane violation at Main St. and I-94. Officer found that the 29-year-old driver had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest. Driver was arrested and transported to the Hennepin County Jail.
- Dispatched to a suspicious vehicle who was circling the business numerous times. Officers were aware of the subject, who commonly does this. The suspicious party was advised his actions once again caused the police to be called.
Thursday, Sept. 29
- Officers responded to a theft from a business on the 13800 block of Rogers Drive. Suspect fled prior to officers arrival.
Friday, Sept. 30
- CSO/CEO was advised of a situation of tires and used bikes being stored outside of a garage in a residential neighborhood on the 13800 block of Jasmine Way. CSO spoke with the homeowner and he stated that he has a shipping container coming next week and bikes and automobile tires will be removed. He agreed to put the tires back inside the garage until container comes.
- Business owner called to advise of a hole cut in the fence of his business in the 22800 block of Industrial Boulevard and asked for extra patrol.
Saturday, Oct. 1
- Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a handicap parking spot violation at 134th Ave. and Rogers Drive. The 26-year-old driver was cited for multiple violations. The 24-year-old passenger had a misdemeanor theft warrant out of Stearns County and was released with a new court date.
- Officer was following a suspicious vehicle in the area of Rogers Drive and Richard Street that kept going in circles and parking in a business lot. Officer parked a business away and the driver approached officer wanting to know why he was being followed. Officer advised of suspicions and driver indicated he could make left turns because his blinker was out.
Sunday, Oct. 2
- Officers were requested by State Patrol to assist with intercepting a large group of street racers driving south on Highway 101 towards Rogers and possibly heading to a business on Northdale Boulevard. Officers were able to stop the lead vehicle for going 104 mph in a 65mph zone. Group of racers continued through town and onto eastbound I-94, out of city limits. The 24-year-old driver was cited for duty to drive with due care.
- Officer responded to a damage to property report at a residence on the 13000 block of Commerce Boulevard. The reporting party stated her rear driver side window was broken and her dash was damaged.
- Officer approached by family members of a female who they could not locate on the 21400 block of Rouillard Ave. Officers able to find female’s vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. Officers advised family members to try contacting in the morning but to know that the female is most likely at the apartment complex.
