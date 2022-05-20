Monday, May 9
- Officers were dispatched to a PD accident that had occurred in the lot of a business located in the 14200 block James Road. Officers learned that Vehicle 2 was parked and the owner was not currently at the location. Driver one admitted that he backed into vehicle 2, and stated that it was “100% my fault.” No accident exchange was done as the owner of vehicle 2 was unable to provide insurance information due to not being on scene. Driver 1’s information and insurance details were left for vehicle 2’s owner, and driver 1 was provided driver 2s information. Both involved parties were given the case number, and photos were taken of the damage.
- An officer took a report of damage to property and theft of a catalytic converter located along 13000 block Commerce Blvd.
Wednesday, May 11
- Dispatched to a tree down blocking the road located along 22100 block 138th Ave. Public Works notified and cones placed on both sides of the tree until they could respond. - Officer came upon a motorcyclist down on Main Street at Diamond Lake Road S. Officer found the rider to have minor injuries after his motorcycle lost control on loose gravel in the roadway. Rider was evaluated by North Ambulance and declined transport. Officers transported the male home. State accident report completed. Vehicle towed by Burdas.
Thursday, May 12
- Dispatched to a PD crash on Main Street at Industrial Blvd. Driver one failed to yield to vehicle two, and caused a T-bone crash. No injuries reported and no tows needed. Driver one cited for no valid license and fail to yield.
- Officer observed Veit truck get onto the road and a large concrete saw fall out the back of it located in the 14000 block Veit Place. Officer assisted the male in getting the equipment back in the truck and verbally warned him for leaking load. Due to officer responding to a higher priority call, the male was not identified.
Friday, May 13
- An officer found an occupied pickup truck that had stalled and was blocking a lane of traffic on southbound Brockton Lane, south of Diamond Lake Road S. The female driver had run out of gas but had a small gas can in the back of the truck. The driver poured some of the fuel into the truck and then cleared.
- Officers provided extra patrol during a school walk-out and protest located in the 2000 block 141st. Ave.
Saturday, May 14
- Officers dispatched to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of Richard Street and Diamond Lake Road South. One of the drivers was cited for failure to yield to cross traffic.
- While on residential patrol, an officer stopped to visit with residents who were having a birthday party for their 9 year old daughter and her friends located in the 19000 block Creekside Trail.
- Police and Fire attended a community event and visited with residents located in the 21200 block Memorial Drive.
- Officers were dispatched to a complaint of loud music. Officers arrived on scene and could hear the music from outside of the cul-de-sac located in the 13000 block Fawn Trail. Officer advised home owner of the complaint and verbally warned him for the offence. He turned down the music.
- Officer observed a group of males walking on the sidewalk and riding electric skateboards located in the 12900 block Main St. Officer observed one of the males throw something across the street. The male admitted to throwing a rock after falling off of a board. Group was advised to make their way to one of their residences.
- Officers dispatched to the theft of a semi-trailer from a business located in the 19700 block of Rogers Drive. Officer spoke with the reporting party who advised the business was having an ongoing issue regarding another company taking semi-trailers from them without permission. Officer located the semi-trailer attached to a truck and stopped the vehicle. Officer facilitated the return of the trailer to the business.
Sunday, May 15
- Officer dispatched to the 22600 block of Marie Avenue for found property. Caller reported a wheelchair was left in their front yard.
- Info received on a PD crash on the interstate located along interstate 94 and 141st.
- Rogers Police and Fire responded to a report of an appliance fire at a business on 134th Ave. Officers arrived and learned that one employee had been on scene, working in the kitchen, when a small fire started near one of the ovens. The employee put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and was able to get out of the building.
- State Patrol and Maple Grove PD were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 94 at Maple Grove Parkway. Dispatch advised that the vehicle continued driving westbound after crashing into the media barrier. Officer located the vehicle on westbound Interstate 94 at Brockton Lane and conducted a traffic stop. State Patrol handled the incident and arrested driver for DWI.
