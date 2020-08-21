Monday, Aug. 10
Officers responded to a business for a male refusing to leave and was possibly involved in an accident in the parking lot on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. The vehicle left just prior to officers arrival but was stopped nearby to identify the driver and vehicle information. The manager of the business did not wish to issue a trespass notice and the other vehicle possibly involved in the accident had left the property prior to officers arrival.
Officer responded to a used car business on the 138000 block of Northdale Blvd. They reported three vehicles tampered with as they sat parked in a leased space at a neighboring business.
Officer was dispatched to call a Rogers resident on the 20000 block of Goldeneye Way. She was reporting a third party in Minneapolis was being harassed by his ex-girlfriend.
Officer received an email from Rogers resident concerning a voicemail claiming to be the IRS on the 12000 block of Aspen Lane. Party was aware that it was a scam and wanted to notify police.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Officers were dispatched to a business for a customer that was swearing at staff after not receiving assistance being disabled on the 13400 block of Rogers Drive. Officers mediated the situation as the male was directed to leave the property since he already completed his business there.
Officers were dispatched to a local food shelf. The staff was reporting a possible sick raccoon that was lingering around the building and staff was concerned for incoming clients and volunteers. Officers located the raccoon and it retreated to a nearby wetland.
Officer spoke to a resident who wished to report a scam attempt. The complainant stated he gave his bank account information to who believed was an Amazon employee, but was soon after locked out of his bank accounts. The complainant was later able to get access to his accounts and saw no suspicious activity or monetary loss.
Officers were dispatched to a hotel for a report of a guest that was causing a disturbance in the lobby on the 21800 block of Industrial Blvd.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Officer observed a disturbance in a business parking lot on the 21000 block of 141st Ave. Officer made contact with both involved parties. One party was arrested on a felony warrant and the driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for reckless driving.
Requested to assist Maple Grove PD on a residential burglary where the suspect was believed to still be inside. Multiple K9 warnings were given from the squad via PA system, as well as at the front door. No response. K9 Zeus deployed on a residential search. No suspect located. After search of the interior of the residence, Maple Grove PD advised Rogers could clear.
Thursday, Aug. 13
A complaint for too many dogs at a premise and invasion of privacy concerns was followed up on with a home/animal owner on the 20000 block of 124th Ave. A violation was noted and a citation will be issued.
Officer dispatched to a traffic complaint on Brockton Lane near 147th Avenue. Officer spoke with the reporting party who observed what appeared to be a road rage incident between two drivers. Reporting party stated one of the vehicles ran a stop sign and passed in a no passing zone.
Officer spoke with a father who wanted to get his child’s bicycle returned on the 21000 block of Industrial Court. The father was advised to contact the police department during office hours to speak with the investigating officer to arrange a property release.
Officer was dispatched to a property damage accident involved two semi trucks in the parking lot of a business located in the 21400 block of Diamond Lake Road South. Officer photographed the scene and gave both drivers and accident exchange form.
Friday, Aug. 14
Assisted Dayton PD, who requested additional squad to his stop at County Road 81 and Troy Lane. Stood by for officer safety while Dayton PD arrested two adult males. Stayed on scene and waited for Burdas Towing to impound the vehicle.
The department was dispatched to a fire alarm at an assisted living facility in the 20600 block of Diamond Lake Road S. Upon arrival, officer and staff could smell the faint smell of smoke. Rogers Fire arrived on scene and took over. No fire located.
Officers responded to a welfare check on a male running down the street screaming on the 21000 block of Memorial Drive. Officers located a female party in the area who was involved, which led to finding the male. Officers found that the parties were ditched by their ride, and the male was running after the car screaming at them trying to get them to stop. Male already had another ride enroute and did not need any further assistance.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Officers and Rogers Fire responded to the 21500 block of South Diamond Lake Road that a female that was laying on the ground and feeling dizzy. North Memorial arrived and the patient was transported to Maple Grove Hospital.
Officers responded to the 21000 block of John Milless on a patient that was having stomach pains. North Memorial arrived and the patient was transported to Mercy.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Officers responded to the 21800 block of Industrial Court to assist a male party that had a pair of handcuffs locked on him by a friend and the friend left with the key.
Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment violations at Main Street and John Deere. Upon contact, officer believed the driver may be under the influence of alcohol. He showed signs of impairment through SFST’s and was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Rogers Police Department where he was read the breath test advisory and consented to a breath test. Driver was charged with third degree DWI and was transported home.
Monday, Aug. 17
Officers observed a vehicle run a stop light and then drive over the lane lines at County Road 81 and Brockton Lane. Officer conducted a traffic stop and signs of impairment were observed. The driver was arrested and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. The blood draw was administered at the Maple Grove Hospital and the suspect was released and will be charged out of custody.
