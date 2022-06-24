Monday, June 13
- Officer observed a vehicle traveling ahead activate its four wash flashers and take the nearest exit located in the 21500 block 141st. Ave. Officer assisted the driver and passenger in pushing the vehicle into a nearby business.
- Officer dispatched to a hit and run property damage accident near the intersection of Elm Parkway and 126th Ave. Officer located suspect vehicle that struck and damaged a light pole on Main Street and conducted a traffic stop. Driver ultimately issued a citation for failing to report property damage.
Tuesday, June 14
- Officers were dispatched to a theft of golf clubs from a truck bed that the cover had been cut open located in the 13000 block Oakwood Drive.
- Officers were dispatched to a gas odor. Officers assisted prior to Rogers fire arrival.
- Officer responded to a theft from auto and damage to property report at a residence in the 13300 block of Hynes Road.
Thursday, June 16
- Officers arrested an adult male for a first degree CSC warrant at his residence. Male was transported to the Hennepin County jail and booked on the warrant.
- Officer approached by resident whose son got his Bird Scooter stolen while at Rockin Rogers located in the 21200 block Memorial Drive.
- Officers provided security for Rockin Rogers event located in the 21200 block Memorial Drive.
- Community event with Rogers Fire located in the 21200 block Memorial Drive.
- Officer responded to the property damage accident between a car and house located in the 12500 block Marion Court.
Friday, June 17
- Officer advised by St. Paul PD on locating a stolen truck recovered in their city located in the 21800 block Industrial Court.
- Officer responded to a two vehicle property damage accident located along 141st Ave. and Northdale. Accident exchange was provided to each driver.
- Officer was dispatched to a baby bird that had fallen out of the nest at the business located in the 21400 block 141st Ave. The issue was resolved prior to officer arrival.
- Officers responded to a suspicious activity call at a business in the 21550 block of S. Diamond Lake Road. The reporting party stated there was a male walking around with handcuffs behind his back. Officers were aware of the individual and made contact. The subject stated he was doing a social experiment. Officers advised the subject that it was not okay and that he needed to go home. The subject complied.
Saturday, June 18
- Officer observed a large box in the middle of the road near County Road 81 and Brockton Lane. Officer removed the box from the road.
- RPD Admin, Sergeants, Officers, Investigators, CSOs, Reserves, and outside agency officers assisted with traffic control for the Rockin’ Rogers parade located in the 21200 block Memorial Drive.
- Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle personal injury accident in the 13000 block of Rogers Drive. Officers met with the driver who complained of chest pain from the crash. North ambulance arrived on scene and checked on the patient. Officer provided an accident exchange to an employee of the business.
- Officers responded to a wrong way driver on I-94 coming west in the eastbound lanes. Officers got the vehicle stopped initially, but it fled. Officers utilized stop sticks and got the vehicle stopped. State Patrol took one party in custody, and Maple Grove took the other party into custody. No Rogers charges.
Sunday, June 19
- Officer was flagged down in the parking lot of a business by individuals who had questions about Rockin Rogers days located in the 21600 block Diamond Lake Road.
- A recently arrested person showed back up at the residence he was arrested at, thinking he could get his property back from inside located in the 22500 block 128th Ave. The home had been re-keyed and/or secured and Officers had no legal basis to allow the male inside of the home. Although it would be advantageous to get the male his property back, he was advised of the civil matter and to remedy this with the property management company.
- Officer was given a found drivers license after the Rockin Rogers event located in the 21200 block Memorial Drive. Officer located a phone number and contacted the owner of the drivers license. The drivers license was returned.
