Monday, March 21
- Officers dispatched to a single vehicle property damage accident at a business located in the 20900 block of 135th Avenue. The driver accidentally drove their vehicle into the side of the business while trying to pull into a parking spot adjacent to the building.
- CSO stopped by a Boy scouts meeting for a short Q&A session located in the 13400 block Big Sandy Lake Drive.
- Officers responded to a gas leak at a new construction site located in the 13600 block Marsh View Trail. Rogers fire arrived and handled the scene.
- Officer responded to the 19300 block of Linden Drive for a report of a catalytic converter theft.
Wednesday, March 23
- Officers were dispatched to a theft of two welders by two males located in the 20800 block Rogers Drive.
Saturday, March 26
- Officers were made aware of 200-300 cars coming to a Rogers business for a car meet located at 13000 block Rogers Drive. Officer spoke with business management and found that they had authorized this meet on their property. Officer also spoke with the event coordinator who ensured officer there would be no issues and they would kick out drivers who caused issues. Ultimately, the event went off with no known issues on site.
- Dispatched to a threat report, where an unknown party was threatening to send out explicit pictures of the victim if she did not pay him $500 located in the 20900 block 135th Ave.
- Officer were dispatched to a theft report where two AC units were taken from the alleyway next to the business located in the 12900 block Main St.
- Corcoran PD requested assistance with a party complaint located in the 10200 block Bechtold Road.
- Officer observed a traffic cone in the middle of the road near Rogers Drive and Commerce Blvd. Officer returned the cone to the construction area on Commerce Blvd.
- Dispatched to people digging in garbage dumpsters located in the 20000 block David Koch Ave.
Thursday, March 24
- CSO was dispatched to a hit deer located along Territorial Road and Wood. CSO called the RP who hit the deer and provided the case number in case she needs it for insurance. RP didn’t know if the deer was still alive. CSO checked the area and located the deceased deer and removed it from the shoulder of the roadway.
- Officer took a theft report of a license plate located in the 20000 block Rogers Drive.
- Officers assisted Maple Grove with a traffic stop and arrest located at 20000 block David Koch Ave.
- Officers received an anonymous tip that speed has been a reoccurring problem in a residential neighborhood located in the 21800 block Industrial Court. Vehicles coming off 141st Ave and heading north on Dehnsfield Road are seen at high rates of speed through the neighborhood. Extra Patrol requested.
- Officer observed a large exhaust pipe laying in the middle of the road near Main St. and Interstate 94. Officer retrieved the item and disposed of it.
- Detective spoke to employee who confirmed theft of merchandise from the outside of the store located in the 13800 block Rogers Drive.
- Officer responded to a two vehicle property damage accident near the intersection of Main St. and Industrial Blvd. No apparent injuries and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
Friday, March 25
- Officers responded to a crash on the interstate located along Interstate 94 and Brockton Lane. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle to be unoccupied with a significant amount of blood around the vehicle. Officers established a perimeter. With the assistance of K9 and State Patrol Helicopter, the suspect was located in a swamp in a residential development south of the interstate, and found to have serious facial injuries. North Ambulance responded and transported the male. State Patrol took custody of the male and handled the investigation.
- Officers responded to a live wire down across the road near Industrial Blvd and Industrial Court. Officers assisted fire with traffic control. Officer did observe a vehicle drive pass Rogers Fire and over the live wire. Driver was issued a citation.
- Officers were dispatched to a tree branch down in the road located along Tucker Road and Willow. Officers removed branch off of the road.
Sunday, March 27
-Dispatched to a loud music complaint located in the 21000 block John Milless Drive. Party was playing music loudly while in the shower.
- Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle that was parked behind an area business for two hours idling located in the 12800 block Main St. Additionally, the vehicle was said to contain large bags inside. Officers arrived on scene and the vehicle had left. Officers located the vehicle down road and learned the driver was shopping inside the store and eating nearby, which was why she was parked for so long.
- Maple Grove located domestic assault suspect and placed him under arrest located in the 14100 block Territorial Road, Maple Grove. Officer transported male down to jail.
- Information received on an anonymous report of a dog left in a vehicle located in the 21700 block Diamond Lake Road. Temperatures were not in range to warrant concern.
- Officer observed a driver standing outside of a vehicle blocking a lane of traffic near Rogers Drive and Commerce Blvd. Driver stated his vehicle died and requested assistance to push his vehicle to a near by parking lot.
- Officer was dispatched to a water flow alarm at a business in the 20200 block of Rogers Drive. Rogers Fire Department handled.
- Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle going up to mailboxes located in the 22000 block 144th Circle. Officers spotted the vehicle and observed the driver with newspapers.
- Officers were passed on traffic complaint information on a vehicle all over the road that initiated a 911 call in Maple Grove located along Highway 610 and Maple Grove Parkway. No license plate data was obtained from the caller, but some distinguishing characteristics were observed on the car. Officers caught up to multiple vehicles in the same direction of travel and area, but could not locate the suspect vehicle.
Monday, March 28
-Officer observed two male parties going through a dumpster in an alleyway near a remodel site. Males stated they were only looking through the dumpster located in the 12900 block Main St. Officers advised it was best they leave as they did not have any permission and there have been thefts in the area. Officer did not notice any material of concern inside the subjects truck as of yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.