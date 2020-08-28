Tuesday, Aug. 18
Officer was dispatched to call a Brooklyn Park resident concerning harassment at a Rogers business where she is employed on the 13000 block of George Weber Drive.
Thursday, Aug. 20
An officer came upon a pickup truck stalled on south bound Main Street near South Diamond Lake Road. The officer observed the vehicle was also on fire. A passing motorist stopped prior to officers arrival and extinguished the flames. The vehicle was pushed to the shoulder as the driver contacted a private tow.
Report of a found dog on 129th Avenue in the area of Brookside Park. The reporting party advised it’s an older female chocolate lab with a pink collar. Caller will keep the dog and attempt to locate the owner.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Commerce Boulevard and 134th Avenue for a suspicious male walking with a black military vest on. Officers made contact with the male subject who was out for a walk and wearing a weighted vest as part of his exercise routine. Officers cleared the call without issue.
CSO/CEO responded to a found kitten on 141st and Norden Drive. Reporting party states that it has been around the last couple mornings. CSO brought Young female black kitten to the Monticello Animal Shelter.
Officers responded to an open container and possible DWI complaint. Officers located and stopped the vehicle at Main Street and John Deere Lane. The driver was found to not be impaired, however numerous empty cans of White Claws and an open case were located in the vehicle. The 59-year-old and 28-year-old occupants were cited for the open bottle law violation.
Friday, Aug. 21
Officers were dispatched to a witnessed theft of a purse from a car in a gas station parking lot, and the witness provided a vehicle description and WI plate. Another witness saw the same vehicle a mile way, where the driver was discarding a license plate and purse into an industrial property dumpster. The suspect vehicle was located at nearby business and a 37-year-old suspect was arrested in the business. He was cited and released for theft and tampering with a motor vehicle. The property was recovered and returned to the victim.
A Rogers resident reported their kitten was taken from their driveway on the 14000 block of Norden Drive. Kitten is 4-5 months old, black in color with some white on the bottom of it.
Officer on DWI TZD patrol heard of a driving complaint eastbound on Interstate 94 from Wright County. MSP located and stopped the vehicle. Officer heard troopers advise the driver of the vehicle was now unconscious and possibly had no pulse. Officer responded to the Interstate to assist. The driver regained consciousness and was having a panic attack. The driver eventually refused medical treatment and she was arrested by MSP. Officer and CSO arranged to transport two juveniles from the stop location to a business parking lot to meet a responsible party. No further action by RPD.
Officers were dispatched to a theft from vehicle at a business on the 14000 block of Northdale Boulevard. Officers met the reporting party at her residence and learned the rear passenger vehicle window was smashed and her purse was taken. While taking the report, multiple other theft from vehicle reports were dispatched.
Saturday, Aug. 22
An officer received a report of mail that was stolen from a mailbox at a business in Rogers. One of the stolen checks was later altered and forged, and the suspect attempted to cash the check at a bank in another city. The incident is under investigation.
Officer received a traffic complaint on a white colored dirt bike that was driving through the neighborhood near 133rd Ave and Oakwood Drive, last seen headed westbound on 133rd Ave. The caller said that the operator was also speeding and running through stop signs. The bike did not have license plates.
Loss prevention reported a possible theft in progress, involving a known suspect from prior thefts on the 21600 block Diamond Lake Road S. The suspect had multiple felony warrants for theft. The suspect had left the area prior to police arrival. He was last seen driving a silver colored car, eastbound on I-94 toward Maple Grove. It was later leaned the suspect had stolen two doorbell cameras.
Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint at a residence on the 12000 block of Aspen Lane. When officers arrived, they located an open garage door with lights inside. The officer made contact with the residents and one was cited for underage consumption and given a verbal warning for drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, Aug. 23
An officer stopped a vehicle at Linden Way and Elm for driving under the influence of alcohol. The 55-year-old driver was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail. See report.
Rogers Police responded to a call of an in-progress shoplifting incident at a business on Diamond Lake Road S. Officers stopped a juvenile female suspect after she left the store with concealed merchandise. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the business. The suspect was cited for theft and released.
Monday, Aug. 24
Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on the 21000 block of Industrial Boulevard. Reporting party stated two parties were with flashlights in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the party stated they were looking for their wallet.
Rogers Police responded to the intersection of Territorial Road and Fletcher Lane after a power outage caused the traffic signal to go out. An officer assisted with traffic control until Excel Energy was able to restore power to the area.
An officer was made aware of a vehicle that went into the ditch on eastbound I-94 just outside of city limits near Brockton Lane. State Patrol was advised.
Officers responded to a call of neighbor trouble at a residence on Superior Drive. Multiple residents complained about a neighbor who was knocking on doors and asking unusual questions.
