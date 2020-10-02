Tuesday, Sept. 22
A traffic stop was conducted at Tucker Road and Territorial Road on a vehicle suspected to contain a passenger with three felony warrants and the source of recently passed counterfeit $50 bills. The male with warrants was located in the vehicle. He was arrested and found to be in possession of counterfeit bills and meth. The driver was also in possession of counterfeit bills and meth.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Officer was dispatched to a threat report in the 13800 block of Dahlia Drive. Caller reported that two juveniles yelled explicatives at the reporting party after the reporting party asked them to turn the music down and that the juveniles yelled, “we know where you live.” Officer made contact with both juveniles who admitted to the incident.
Friday, Sept. 25
An officer returned a phone call to the victim regarding a burglary at his residence earlier in the morning on the 21000 block of Evergreen Trail. The victim stated someone entered his open garage door, rifled through his vehicle and stole his golf clubs valued at nearly $1,000 from the bed of his pickup truck.
An officer was dispatched to a theft from auto report that occurred at a residence located in the 14000 block of Teal Court. Officer spoke with the reporting party who had $400 worth of gym gear stolen from the inside of her vehicle parked at the residence.
Officer was dispatched to a theft report at a business located in the 20800 block of Rogers Drive. Officer met with an employee who reported the theft of a Stihl Saw valued at $409.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Officers were dispatched to a road rage weapon pointing incident that occurred on I-94 and the off-ramp to Main Street in Rogers.
Officer was dispatched to a fire alarm at an elderly care facility on the 20500 block of S. Diamond Lake Road. Officer learned the alarm was due to burnt food.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration at I-94 and Main Street. Driver gave officer her sister’s name and date of birth. Driver admitted to giving a false name. Driver arrested for false info and multiple felony warrants. Passenger gave officer a false name. Passenger was arrested for a felony warrant and cited for false info. Driver and passenger booked at Hennepin County Jail.
Monday, Sept. 28
Officers responded to a disturbance in the 13600 block of Commerce Blvd. of a male working on a van. Officers located the male who is converting a van into an RV. Male works nights, so is up late at night. Male apologized and didn’t realize he was making so much noise.
